Indian Navy Unveils Fourth Scorpene-Class Submarine 'Vela' – Video

International
12:13 GMT 24.11.2021
© Photo : Indian NavyIndian Navy's Scorpene Class Subs
Indian Navy's Scorpene Class Subs - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© Photo : Indian Navy
India's Navy has revised its long-term plan to have 200 warships by 2027 due to a decline in fund allocation from the annual budget. However, it's still expediting the construction of warships with an emphasis on more homemade vessels to patrol the Indian Ocean.
The Indian Navy has released a video of the fourth of six Kalvari (Scorpène)-class diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs). The 67.6 metre-long Vela will be commissioned on 25 November after more than two years of entering the water at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
"INS Vela is a potent man o' war and capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare," the Indian Navy said.
The submarine is part of the Indian Navy's $3.39 billion Project-75 programme. Vela displaces 1,615 tonnes when surfaced and 1,775 tonnes when submerged and incorporates advanced acoustic quieting systems to ensure stealth.
The diesel-electric attack submarine will provide immense support to the Navy, which is facing the increased Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean. Vela is capable of carrying out anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine-laying, and surveillance.
The Scorpene-class submarine is equipped with Exocet SM39 sea-skimming anti-ship missiles, C303/S anti-torpedo countermeasure systems, and German-built SUT-series torpedoes.
