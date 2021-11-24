Indian Navy Unveils Fourth Scorpene-Class Submarine 'Vela' – Video

The Indian Navy has released a video of the fourth of six Kalvari (Scorpène)-class diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs). The 67.6 metre-long Vela will be commissioned on 25 November after more than two years of entering the water at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai."INS Vela is a potent man o' war and capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare," the Indian Navy said.The submarine is part of the Indian Navy's $3.39 billion Project-75 programme. Vela displaces 1,615 tonnes when surfaced and 1,775 tonnes when submerged and incorporates advanced acoustic quieting systems to ensure stealth.The diesel-electric attack submarine will provide immense support to the Navy, which is facing the increased Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean. Vela is capable of carrying out anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine-laying, and surveillance. The Scorpene-class submarine is equipped with Exocet SM39 sea-skimming anti-ship missiles, C303/S anti-torpedo countermeasure systems, and German-built SUT-series torpedoes.
India's Navy has revised its long-term plan to have 200 warships by 2027 due to a decline in fund allocation from the annual budget. However, it's still expediting the construction of warships with an emphasis on more homemade vessels to patrol the Indian Ocean.
