Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Launch of Russia’s Prichal Module to ISS From Baikonur
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/eu-energy-crisis-deepens-biden-slammed-for-re-nominating-jerome-powell-1090973031.html
EU Energy Crisis Deepens; Biden Slammed for Re-Nominating Jerome Powell
EU Energy Crisis Deepens; Biden Slammed for Re-Nominating Jerome Powell
Moscow slams new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 project as recalcitrant EU leaders blame Russia for their self-defeating energy policies. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-24T08:04+0000
2021-11-24T11:13+0000
venezuela
ukraine
yemen
antony blinken
nato
radio sputnik
nord stream 2
the critical hour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090972772_36:0:1280:700_1920x0_80_0_0_09311fc8922d65fc5f79b4dc7cb02c62.png
EU Energy Crisis deepens; Biden Slammed for Re-nominating Jerome Powell
Moscow slams new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 project as recalcitrant EU leaders blame Russia for their self-defeating energy policies.
Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the EU. The White House is working to set up a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the crisis in their client state, Ukraine, deepens. Also, the US is facing a disastrous winter as their policy of buying energy on the spot market has imploded. We dissect their reasoning for blaming Russia.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. President Biden is slammed by many economic observers for re-nominating Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Also, Supply chain issues are worsening as the holidays approach and the cost of shipping containers skyrockets.K.J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. President Biden's pledges that he would respect China's red lines regarding Taiwan are betrayed by the US holding "economic prosperity" talks with the Island's leadership. China considers this move to be another example of its assertion that the US is "playing with fire" regarding the red lines that it has set forth.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the NATO-driven crisis on the Ukrainian border. Medea Benjamin and Nicholas Davies have penned an article in which they outline the dangerously high stakes game that the US and NATO are playing on the Russian border.Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US has allegedly warned Israel about the danger of their "clandestine" attacks on Iran but the Israelis are ignoring their warnings. Is the Israeli government trying to start a disastrous war? Also, Yemen is getting closer to taking the important Marib region and analysts are arguing that it may usher in an end to the conflict.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is touring, and many argue destabilizing, Africa. Blinken is warning African nations not to invest in China even though the Asian giant is America's largest creditor.Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Global South. We examine the recent elections in Venezuela and why president Maduro's party has again won a decisive victory. Also, Nicaragua, weary of US regime change efforts, has decided to exit the OAS.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss the New York Times push for neoliberalism. A recent New York Times article pushes for the Democrat party to continue with the same neoliberal policies that are currently collapsing their support among working-class voters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
venezuela
ukraine
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090972772_191:0:1124:700_1920x0_80_0_0_68c564e7e0a13cff8ff620462ca21105.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
venezuela, ukraine, yemen, antony blinken, nato, radio sputnik, nord stream 2, the critical hour, аудио

EU Energy Crisis Deepens; Biden Slammed for Re-Nominating Jerome Powell

08:04 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 11:13 GMT 24.11.2021)
EU Energy Crisis deepens; Biden Slammed for Re-nominating Jerome Powell
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
Moscow slams new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 project as recalcitrant EU leaders blame Russia for their self-defeating energy policies.
Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the EU. The White House is working to set up a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the crisis in their client state, Ukraine, deepens. Also, the US is facing a disastrous winter as their policy of buying energy on the spot market has imploded. We dissect their reasoning for blaming Russia.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. President Biden is slammed by many economic observers for re-nominating Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Also, Supply chain issues are worsening as the holidays approach and the cost of shipping containers skyrockets.
K.J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. President Biden's pledges that he would respect China's red lines regarding Taiwan are betrayed by the US holding "economic prosperity" talks with the Island's leadership. China considers this move to be another example of its assertion that the US is "playing with fire" regarding the red lines that it has set forth.
Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the NATO-driven crisis on the Ukrainian border. Medea Benjamin and Nicholas Davies have penned an article in which they outline the dangerously high stakes game that the US and NATO are playing on the Russian border.
Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US has allegedly warned Israel about the danger of their "clandestine" attacks on Iran but the Israelis are ignoring their warnings. Is the Israeli government trying to start a disastrous war? Also, Yemen is getting closer to taking the important Marib region and analysts are arguing that it may usher in an end to the conflict.
Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is touring, and many argue destabilizing, Africa. Blinken is warning African nations not to invest in China even though the Asian giant is America's largest creditor.
Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Global South. We examine the recent elections in Venezuela and why president Maduro's party has again won a decisive victory. Also, Nicaragua, weary of US regime change efforts, has decided to exit the OAS.
Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss the New York Times push for neoliberalism. A recent New York Times article pushes for the Democrat party to continue with the same neoliberal policies that are currently collapsing their support among working-class voters.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:19 GMTChina Slams Politicisation of Commercial Projects Like Nord Stream 2
12:14 GMT'National Embarrassment': Biden Gets Roasted for Reading 'End of Quote' From Teleprompter
12:13 GMTIndian Navy Unveils Fourth Scorpene-Class Submarine 'Vela' – Video
12:13 GMTLaunch of Russia’s Prichal Module to ISS From Baikonur
12:10 GMTTrump Reportedly Approved Pentagon's ‘Irregular Warfare’ Campaign Against Iran Before Exiting WH
12:06 GMTUK MP Stella Creasy Told She Cannot Bring Child to Commons
11:52 GMTTwo Religious Scholars Shot Dead Near Kabul, Source Says
11:46 GMTPainting That 'Portrays George Floyd as Jesus Christ' Displayed at Catholic University of America
11:30 GMTIndian Court Says Oral Sex With Minor Not 'Aggravated Sexual Assault', Sparks Row
11:09 GMTReal Madrid and France Striker Karim Benzema Convicted Over Sex Tape Blackmail Attempt
11:09 GMTTexas to Host Samsung's New $17bn Computer Chip Plant, Tech Giant's Biggest US Investment
11:05 GMTPLA Monitors US Warship’s Provocative Taiwan Straits Transit, Vows Countermeasures
11:00 GMT‘Unacceptable Failure’: UK Admits Not Warning Hostage Flight BA149 About Iraq's Invasion of Kuwait
10:50 GMTBritish Army to Switch Main Training Base From Canada to Oman in Move Seen as Hostile to Iran
10:43 GMTTrump Says He Welcomed Kyle Rittenhouse to Mar-a-Lago Following Acquittal
10:42 GMTNATO's Increased Activities Forces Moscow to Build Up Non-Nuclear Deterrence, Defence Minister Says
10:39 GMTGazprom Says Not Received Moldova’s Gas Payment, 48-Hour Deadline Expires on Wednesday
10:33 GMTChina Slams US for Inviting Taiwan to ‘Summit for Democracy’
10:33 GMTKremlin Views US Democracies Summit Negatively
10:04 GMTTaliban Wants to Discuss With US Recognition of Its Gov’t and Unfreezing of Afghan Assets