https://sputniknews.com/20211124/eu-energy-crisis-deepens-biden-slammed-for-re-nominating-jerome-powell-1090973031.html

EU Energy Crisis Deepens; Biden Slammed for Re-Nominating Jerome Powell

EU Energy Crisis Deepens; Biden Slammed for Re-Nominating Jerome Powell

Moscow slams new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 project as recalcitrant EU leaders blame Russia for their self-defeating energy policies. 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-24T08:04+0000

2021-11-24T08:04+0000

2021-11-24T11:13+0000

venezuela

ukraine

yemen

antony blinken

nato

radio sputnik

nord stream 2

the critical hour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090972772_36:0:1280:700_1920x0_80_0_0_09311fc8922d65fc5f79b4dc7cb02c62.png

EU Energy Crisis deepens; Biden Slammed for Re-nominating Jerome Powell Moscow slams new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 project as recalcitrant EU leaders blame Russia for their self-defeating energy policies.

Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com and host of "The Duran" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the EU. The White House is working to set up a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the crisis in their client state, Ukraine, deepens. Also, the US is facing a disastrous winter as their policy of buying energy on the spot market has imploded. We dissect their reasoning for blaming Russia.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. President Biden is slammed by many economic observers for re-nominating Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Also, Supply chain issues are worsening as the holidays approach and the cost of shipping containers skyrockets.K.J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. President Biden's pledges that he would respect China's red lines regarding Taiwan are betrayed by the US holding "economic prosperity" talks with the Island's leadership. China considers this move to be another example of its assertion that the US is "playing with fire" regarding the red lines that it has set forth.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the NATO-driven crisis on the Ukrainian border. Medea Benjamin and Nicholas Davies have penned an article in which they outline the dangerously high stakes game that the US and NATO are playing on the Russian border.Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US has allegedly warned Israel about the danger of their "clandestine" attacks on Iran but the Israelis are ignoring their warnings. Is the Israeli government trying to start a disastrous war? Also, Yemen is getting closer to taking the important Marib region and analysts are arguing that it may usher in an end to the conflict.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is touring, and many argue destabilizing, Africa. Blinken is warning African nations not to invest in China even though the Asian giant is America's largest creditor.Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Global South. We examine the recent elections in Venezuela and why president Maduro's party has again won a decisive victory. Also, Nicaragua, weary of US regime change efforts, has decided to exit the OAS.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss the New York Times push for neoliberalism. A recent New York Times article pushes for the Democrat party to continue with the same neoliberal policies that are currently collapsing their support among working-class voters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

venezuela

ukraine

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

venezuela, ukraine, yemen, antony blinken, nato, radio sputnik, nord stream 2, the critical hour, аудио