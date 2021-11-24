Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211124/china-slams-us-for-inviting-taiwan-to-summit-for-democracy-1090982892.html
China Slams US for Inviting Taiwan to 'Summit for Democracy'
China Slams US for Inviting Taiwan to ‘Summit for Democracy’
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticised the United States for inviting Taiwan, considered by China as part of its territory... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International
"China is firmly opposed to inviting Taiwan to the US-hosted ‘Summit for Democracy’," spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.Taiwan is among 110 countries invited to the December 9-10 virtual summit, according to a list of participants published by the US Department of State on its website. China has not been invited, along with other countries Washington believes are not committed to democracy.Taiwan’s foreign policy office thanked the United States for the opportunity. The summit will see government leaders hammer out initiatives to counter authoritarianism, corruption, and promote human rights.This comes days after US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first face-to-face virtual meeting, which lasted over three hours and saw the two presidents discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues, including the Taiwan question.
joe biden, news, china, summit, democracy, taiwan

China Slams US for Inviting Taiwan to ‘Summit for Democracy’

10:33 GMT 24.11.2021 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 24.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Tyrone SiuFlags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018.
Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2021
© REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
Being updated
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticised the United States for inviting Taiwan, considered by China as part of its territory, to the "Summit for Democracy" which President Joe Biden will host virtually in December.
"China is firmly opposed to inviting Taiwan to the US-hosted 'Summit for Democracy'," spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.
Taiwan is among 110 countries invited to the December 9-10 virtual summit, according to a list of participants published by the US Department of State on its website. China has not been invited, along with other countries Washington believes are not committed to democracy.
Taiwan's foreign policy office thanked the United States for the opportunity. The summit will see government leaders hammer out initiatives to counter authoritarianism, corruption, and promote human rights.
This comes days after US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first face-to-face virtual meeting, which lasted over three hours and saw the two presidents discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues, including the Taiwan question.
