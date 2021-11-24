https://sputniknews.com/20211124/china-slams-us-for-inviting-taiwan-to-summit-for-democracy-1090982892.html

China Slams US for Inviting Taiwan to ‘Summit for Democracy’

China Slams US for Inviting Taiwan to ‘Summit for Democracy’

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticised the United States for inviting Taiwan, considered by China as part of its territory... 24.11.2021, Sputnik International

"China is firmly opposed to inviting Taiwan to the US-hosted ‘Summit for Democracy’," spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.Taiwan is among 110 countries invited to the December 9-10 virtual summit, according to a list of participants published by the US Department of State on its website. China has not been invited, along with other countries Washington believes are not committed to democracy.Taiwan’s foreign policy office thanked the United States for the opportunity. The summit will see government leaders hammer out initiatives to counter authoritarianism, corruption, and promote human rights.This comes days after US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first face-to-face virtual meeting, which lasted over three hours and saw the two presidents discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues, including the Taiwan question.

