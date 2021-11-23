https://sputniknews.com/20211123/us-health-agency-raises-covid-19-warning-for-germany-denmark-1090942523.html

US Health Agency Raises COVID-19 Warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday put Germany and Denmark on the list of countries with the highest...

At the same time, CDC has lowered the threat level associated with the novel coronavirus for Israel and Aruba from "very high" to just "high.As of today, CDC doesn't recommend traveling to 76 countries because of the risky COVID-19 situation. This list includes among others Russia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Norway, Switzerland, and Turkey.Additional statements by the US State Department were also issued in an effort to steer Americans from traveling to both Germany and Denmark.Both Germany and Denmark are currently experiencing a significant surge in new COVID-19 infections with the seven-day average being over 49,000 and 26,000, respectively, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.Cases in Germany has particularly been soaring among the elderly and children. Over the past week, officials reported a 50% spike in new COVID-19 cases.German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier told leaders of her conservative party that measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 are insufficient and must be replaced with stronger, more effective means.The latest travel advisories come just weeks after the US reopened its borders to international travelers.

denmark

germany

