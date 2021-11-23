Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/us-health-agency-raises-covid-19-warning-for-germany-denmark-1090942523.html
US Health Agency Raises COVID-19 Warning for Germany, Denmark
US Health Agency Raises COVID-19 Warning for Germany, Denmark
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday put Germany and Denmark on the list of countries with the highest... 23.11.2021
denmark
germany
warning
us centers for disease control (cdc)
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082296331_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_443c12b3e7c439ec5cc539ae542f7bda.jpg
At the same time, CDC has lowered the threat level associated with the novel coronavirus for Israel and Aruba from "very high" to just "high.As of today, CDC doesn’t recommend traveling to 76 countries because of the risky COVID-19 situation. This list includes among others Russia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Norway, Switzerland, and Turkey.Additional statements by the US State Department were also issued in an effort to steer Americans from traveling to both Germany and Denmark.Both Germany and Denmark are currently experiencing a significant surge in new COVID-19 infections with the seven-day average being over 49,000 and 26,000, respectively, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.Cases in Germany has particularly been soaring among the elderly and children. Over the past week, officials reported a 50% spike in new COVID-19 cases.German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier told leaders of her conservative party that measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 are insufficient and must be replaced with stronger, more effective means.The latest travel advisories come just weeks after the US reopened its borders to international travelers.
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/us-lifts-travel-ban-heres-what-to-know--whos-allowed-to-enter-1090516278.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday put Germany and Denmark on the list of countries with the highest COVID-19-related threat and recommended avoiding travel to these two destinations.
At the same time, CDC has lowered the threat level associated with the novel coronavirus for Israel and Aruba from "very high" to just "high.
As of today, CDC doesn’t recommend traveling to 76 countries because of the risky COVID-19 situation. This list includes among others Russia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Norway, Switzerland, and Turkey.
"Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC's website states.
Additional statements by the US State Department were also issued in an effort to steer Americans from traveling to both Germany and Denmark.
Both Germany and Denmark are currently experiencing a significant surge in new COVID-19 infections with the seven-day average being over 49,000 and 26,000, respectively, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Cases in Germany has particularly been soaring among the elderly and children. Over the past week, officials reported a 50% spike in new COVID-19 cases.
Tourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
US Lifts Travel Ban: Here’s What to Know & Who's Allowed to Enter
8 November, 04:00 GMT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier told leaders of her conservative party that measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 are insufficient and must be replaced with stronger, more effective means.
The latest travel advisories come just weeks after the US reopened its borders to international travelers.
