US Lifts Travel Ban: Here’s What to Know & Who's Allowed to Enter
© REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUNTourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2021
The United States will lift its ban on travelers from foreign countries on November 8, after 21 months. The Biden administration has been under pressure from foreign leaders and business to rescind the ban.
According to the new guidelines, travelers will have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight. Only vaccines approved by the United States and the World Health Organization will qualify an individual as ‘fully vaccinated’. The new rules will not require foreign visitors to quarantine.
The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent. https://t.co/uaDiVrjtqi— Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46) October 15, 2021
The ban will be lifted from 26 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.
Travel by land into the United States from Canada and Mexico will face similar vaccination guidelines for entry, but individuals will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Some details, such as exemptions, have not yet been made public. It is expected that individuals under the age of 18 will not have to be fully vaccinated.
The opening of US borders to international travel is expected to spark a surge in demand. A Biden administration official said there will be "pent-up demand for travel, which means longer than normal wait times for travelers," and that, "long lines are expected in the initial days following pent-up demand."
For Americans traveling domestically, November through the holiday season could be as congested as it was pre-pandemic. The news and expected surge in demand has sparked gains for airlines, hotels, and the cruise ship industry on Wall Street.
The US Travel Association estimates the drop in international travel over the past 21 months has resulted in an income loss of over $250 billion.
The new rules are intended in part to restore some normalcy to travel. Unfortunately that probably also means crowded planes, long lines, and the inevitable delays.