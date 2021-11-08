https://sputniknews.com/20211108/us-lifts-travel-ban-heres-what-to-know--whos-allowed-to-enter-1090516278.html

US Lifts Travel Ban: Here’s What to Know & Who's Allowed to Enter

The United States will lift its ban on travelers from foreign countries on November 8, after 21 months. The Biden administration has been under pressure from... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

According to the new guidelines, travelers will have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight. Only vaccines approved by the United States and the World Health Organization will qualify an individual as ‘fully vaccinated’. The new rules will not require foreign visitors to quarantine.The ban will be lifted from 26 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.Travel by land into the United States from Canada and Mexico will face similar vaccination guidelines for entry, but individuals will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.Some details, such as exemptions, have not yet been made public. It is expected that individuals under the age of 18 will not have to be fully vaccinated.For Americans traveling domestically, November through the holiday season could be as congested as it was pre-pandemic. The news and expected surge in demand has sparked gains for airlines, hotels, and the cruise ship industry on Wall Street.The US Travel Association estimates the drop in international travel over the past 21 months has resulted in an income loss of over $250 billion.The new rules are intended in part to restore some normalcy to travel. Unfortunately that probably also means crowded planes, long lines, and the inevitable delays.

