Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/us-lifts-travel-ban-heres-what-to-know--whos-allowed-to-enter-1090516278.html
US Lifts Travel Ban: Here’s What to Know & Who's Allowed to Enter
US Lifts Travel Ban: Here’s What to Know & Who's Allowed to Enter
The United States will lift its ban on travelers from foreign countries on November 8, after 21 months. The Biden administration has been under pressure from... 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T04:00+0000
2021-11-08T04:00+0000
international travel
travel ban
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090381719_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ada9b074bcb89be5146424809519aa9.jpg
According to the new guidelines, travelers will have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight. Only vaccines approved by the United States and the World Health Organization will qualify an individual as ‘fully vaccinated’. The new rules will not require foreign visitors to quarantine.The ban will be lifted from 26 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.Travel by land into the United States from Canada and Mexico will face similar vaccination guidelines for entry, but individuals will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.Some details, such as exemptions, have not yet been made public. It is expected that individuals under the age of 18 will not have to be fully vaccinated.For Americans traveling domestically, November through the holiday season could be as congested as it was pre-pandemic. The news and expected surge in demand has sparked gains for airlines, hotels, and the cruise ship industry on Wall Street.The US Travel Association estimates the drop in international travel over the past 21 months has resulted in an income loss of over $250 billion.The new rules are intended in part to restore some normalcy to travel. Unfortunately that probably also means crowded planes, long lines, and the inevitable delays.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/01/1090381719_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_86159ed2645ced9815dd3fef9472094f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international travel, travel ban, biden administration

US Lifts Travel Ban: Here’s What to Know & Who's Allowed to Enter

04:00 GMT 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUNTourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2021
Tourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The United States will lift its ban on travelers from foreign countries on November 8, after 21 months. The Biden administration has been under pressure from foreign leaders and business to rescind the ban.
According to the new guidelines, travelers will have to show proof that they are fully vaccinated and show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight. Only vaccines approved by the United States and the World Health Organization will qualify an individual as ‘fully vaccinated’. The new rules will not require foreign visitors to quarantine.
The ban will be lifted from 26 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.
Travel by land into the United States from Canada and Mexico will face similar vaccination guidelines for entry, but individuals will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Some details, such as exemptions, have not yet been made public. It is expected that individuals under the age of 18 will not have to be fully vaccinated.
The opening of US borders to international travel is expected to spark a surge in demand. A Biden administration official said there will be "pent-up demand for travel, which means longer than normal wait times for travelers," and that, "long lines are expected in the initial days following pent-up demand."
For Americans traveling domestically, November through the holiday season could be as congested as it was pre-pandemic. The news and expected surge in demand has sparked gains for airlines, hotels, and the cruise ship industry on Wall Street.
The US Travel Association estimates the drop in international travel over the past 21 months has resulted in an income loss of over $250 billion.
The new rules are intended in part to restore some normalcy to travel. Unfortunately that probably also means crowded planes, long lines, and the inevitable delays.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:00 GMTUS Lifts Travel Ban: Here’s What to Know & Who's Allowed to Enter
03:36 GMTNBPC Union Head Slams Border Crisis as 'Biggest We Have Ever Seen' Amid Payments Rumors
03:32 GMTFour Soldiers Killed in Colombia in Gulf Clan Ambush
03:23 GMTBiden Accuses Nicaraguan Government of Orchestrating ‘Pantomime’ Election
03:19 GMTBaby Born in Brazil With 12cm-Long Rudimental Tail
03:12 GMTTrump Says Mitch McConnell Should Be ‘Ashamed’ For Passing Biden’s Infrastructure Bill
02:47 GMTGOPer-Turned-Dem Triggers Online Dispute After Claiming Jesus Would Be Accused of Wokeness Today
02:29 GMTVideos: Archeologists Discover IKEA-Like Adjustable Beds in Ancient Roman City of Pompeii
01:33 GMTWhite House Defends Biden's Vaccine Mandate for US Workers After Measure Halted by Court
00:31 GMTMarjorie Taylor Greene Praises the Squad For Voting Against Infrastructure Bill
YesterdayMike Pence Confident Republicans Set to 'Win Back Country' in 2024 - Report
Yesterday’Predictable & Preventable Tragedy’: Travis Scott & Drake Sued For Astroworld Stampede - Reports
YesterdaySan Francisco Chronicle Slammed Online For Asking If Locals Should ‘Tolerate’ Crime Surge
YesterdayLooming $15Bln Tax Bill Is What Drove Elon Musk to Consider Selling Stock - Report
YesterdayDuchess Camilla Can't Get Over Biden's Embarrassing Gas Problem at COP26 Summit - Report
YesterdayBiden Instructs National Security Team to Help Iraq Uphold Its Sovereignty
YesterdayPakistani Military Open Fire on Indian Fishing Boat, 1 Person Killed - Reports
YesterdayCruz vs. Big Bird: Texas Senator Slams 'Gov't Propaganda' in Sesame Street Character's Post
YesterdayBomb Threat Alerts Trigger Evacuations at Three Ivy League Schools
YesterdayTravis Scott Was Reportedly Arrested Twice in the Past for Inciting Fans