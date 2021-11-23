Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/up-to-300-kangaroos-could-be-killed-in-australia-to-build-new-road-reports-say-1090944147.html
Up to 300 Kangaroos Could Be Killed in Australia to Build New Road, Reports Say
Up to 300 Kangaroos Could Be Killed in Australia to Build New Road, Reports Say
In June, a preliminary environmental assessment for the Australian city of Canning, in the southeastern suburbs of the Western Australian state capital Perth... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T05:41+0000
2021-11-23T05:41+0000
kangaroo
asia & pacific
australia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105281/44/1052814489_0:99:1920:1179_1920x0_80_0_0_2f39b6515fbe66fb3f42df04b8d8f47d.jpg
Around 300 kangaroos could be killed if Western Australian Council decides to construct a road and sports facility in an area currently occupied by the animals, according to the Daily Mail.According to a 99-page preliminary report, relocating the kangaroos would take time and cost around 1,600 AUD per animal. The same report said that killing the animal would cost only 30 AUD per kangaroo.Should the construction be approved, only 22 hectares of bushland will be left.The famous Australian kangaroos live on the city’s landfill and recycling facility and in nearby bushland.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105281/44/1052814489_108:0:1812:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_cffac17e70497472705eee8c0bf0fc41.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kangaroo, asia & pacific, australia

Up to 300 Kangaroos Could Be Killed in Australia to Build New Road, Reports Say

05:41 GMT 23.11.2021
© Photo : PixabayAustralia
Australia - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
In June, a preliminary environmental assessment for the Australian city of Canning, in the southeastern suburbs of the Western Australian state capital Perth, recommended against relocating the kangaroo population living at the 67-hectare site.
Around 300 kangaroos could be killed if Western Australian Council decides to construct a road and sports facility in an area currently occupied by the animals, according to the Daily Mail.
According to a 99-page preliminary report, relocating the kangaroos would take time and cost around 1,600 AUD per animal. The same report said that killing the animal would cost only 30 AUD per kangaroo.
Should the construction be approved, only 22 hectares of bushland will be left.
The famous Australian kangaroos live on the city’s landfill and recycling facility and in nearby bushland.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:41 GMTPeppaGate: Boris Johnson 'Losing Confidence' of Tories After 'Shambolic' Speech to Business Leaders
05:41 GMTUp to 300 Kangaroos Could Be Killed in Australia to Build New Road, Reports Say
05:37 GMTIndian Food Politics: Parties Try to Woo Voters Over Tea And Dinner Ahead of Polls
05:19 GMTRoyals Accuse BBC of Airing 'Overblown and Unfounded' Claims in New Docu About William-Harry Rift
04:56 GMT'Should Be Fair': Danish Mink Breeders Demand Further Compensation From State Over 2020 Cull
04:34 GMTFrench Prime Minister Castex Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus
04:18 GMTRittenhouse Accuses Biden of Malice, Defamation in First TV Interview Since Verdict
03:49 GMTDaughter of Malcolm X Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in Brooklyn Home
03:27 GMTUS Health Agency Raises COVID-19 Warning for Germany, Denmark
03:11 GMT'Crumbling Before Our Eyes': Guaido Prop Falls Mid-Speech, Draws Comparisons to Failed 'Presidency'
02:04 GMT‘No More’: Worldwide Protests Oppose US Intervention, Corporate Media Disinfo on Ethiopia, Eritrea
01:34 GMTUS Reportedly Mulling Lethal Aid Package for Ukraine Amid Invasion Concerns
00:56 GMTFormer South Korean President Chun Doo-Hwan Dead at 90 - Yonhap
00:26 GMTSaudi Coalition Launches Strikes Against Military Targets in Yemen - State TV
00:16 GMTWhite House Says Biden Intends to Run for Reelection in 2024
YesterdayOur Inflexible, Outdated Constitution
Yesterday'Conspiracy-Mongering': Two Veteran Fox News Contributors Quit Over Carlson's Series on Capitol Riot
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones Over Participation in 'Stop the Steal' Rally
YesterdayMichael Cohen Released From Prison Sentence, Claims Trump's 'Fragile Ego' Will Prevent 2024 Bid
YesterdayUS Imposes Sanctions on Two Vessels, One Entity as Targets Over Nord Stream 2