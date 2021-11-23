Up to 300 Kangaroos Could Be Killed in Australia to Build New Road, Reports Say

Around 300 kangaroos could be killed if Western Australian Council decides to construct a road and sports facility in an area currently occupied by the animals, according to the Daily Mail.According to a 99-page preliminary report, relocating the kangaroos would take time and cost around 1,600 AUD per animal. The same report said that killing the animal would cost only 30 AUD per kangaroo.Should the construction be approved, only 22 hectares of bushland will be left.The famous Australian kangaroos live on the city’s landfill and recycling facility and in nearby bushland.
In June, a preliminary environmental assessment for the Australian city of Canning, in the southeastern suburbs of the Western Australian state capital Perth, recommended against relocating the kangaroo population living at the 67-hectare site.
Around 300 kangaroos could be killed if Western Australian Council decides to construct a road and sports facility in an area currently occupied by the animals, according to the Daily Mail.
According to a 99-page preliminary report, relocating the kangaroos would take time and cost around 1,600 AUD per animal. The same report said that killing the animal would cost only 30 AUD per kangaroo.
Should the construction be approved, only 22 hectares of bushland will be left.
The famous Australian kangaroos live on the city’s landfill and recycling facility and in nearby bushland.