Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/lukoil-discovers-oil-field-in-mexico-with-reserves-of-up-to-250mln-barrels-1090960898.html
Lukoil Discovers Oil Field in Mexico With Reserves of Up to 250Mln Barrels
Lukoil Discovers Oil Field in Mexico With Reserves of Up to 250Mln Barrels
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian oil major Lukoil said on Tuesday it had discovered an oil field in Block 12 offshore Mexico with reserves of up to 250 million... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T14:31+0000
2021-11-23T14:31+0000
lukoil
news
mexico
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102353/11/1023531142_0:243:3197:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_aa8e1c22f95c01d1a56d32aaea68b6a7.jpg
"​LUKOIL announces discovery of an oil field within the Yoti West structure at Block 12 offshore Mexico. The field was discovered after drilling the first exploration well. According to preliminary estimates, the initial oil in place reaches 250 million barrels," the company said."The Yoti West-1 EXP well was drilled 60 km offshore from the Valaris 8505 semi-submersible platform. The well penetrated a sand reservoir in Upper Miocene sediments with high permeability and effective oil-saturated thickness of about 25 meters. An assessment plan for the Yoti West field is planned to be developed based ​on drilling results," it added.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102353/11/1023531142_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_facfa071fcde8a6ec369893f9f010f81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lukoil, news, mexico

Lukoil Discovers Oil Field in Mexico With Reserves of Up to 250Mln Barrels

14:31 GMT 23.11.2021
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the photo bankFixed offshore ice-resistant platform of LUKoil Kaliningradmorneft in Baltic Sea
Fixed offshore ice-resistant platform of LUKoil Kaliningradmorneft in Baltic Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian oil major Lukoil said on Tuesday it had discovered an oil field in Block 12 offshore Mexico with reserves of up to 250 million barrels of oil.
"​LUKOIL announces discovery of an oil field within the Yoti West structure at Block 12 offshore Mexico. The field was discovered after drilling the first exploration well. According to preliminary estimates, the initial oil in place reaches 250 million barrels," the company said.
"The Yoti West-1 EXP well was drilled 60 km offshore from the Valaris 8505 semi-submersible platform. The well penetrated a sand reservoir in Upper Miocene sediments with high permeability and effective oil-saturated thickness of about 25 meters. An assessment plan for the Yoti West field is planned to be developed based ​on drilling results," it added.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:47 GMTBiden's Pick of Powell for Fed Chairman Hailed as ‘Smart Choice’ Despite Progressives' Ire
14:46 GMTHong Kong Student Activist Reportedly Jailed for 43 Months for Secession, Money Laundering
14:38 GMTExpert: 'No Longer Fit For Purpose' BBC is in Trouble Over 'False Narratives' About UK Royal Family
14:38 GMTUK Residents Advised to Take Rapid COVID-19 Test Before Visiting Crowded Places
14:31 GMTLukoil Discovers Oil Field in Mexico With Reserves of Up to 250Mln Barrels
14:24 GMTDaughter of First US Astronaut to Join Blue Origin's December Flight Alongside 5 Others
14:14 GMTShoigu: 10 US Air Force Strategic Bombers Trained to Use Nukes Against Russia This Month
14:12 GMTPolice Start Probe as J.K.Rowling Reveals 'Death Threats' From Trans Activists
13:57 GMTThai Student Accused of Offending Thailand's King by Wearing Crop Top Denied Bail - Report
13:50 GMTIndian Man Abducted and Forced to Marry Dowerless Girl - Video
13:49 GMTMaxwell's Relatives Appeal to UN for Her Release From Jail as Trial Date Looms
13:31 GMTGunshots Fired at Police on French Island of Martinique Amid COVID-Related Protests
13:21 GMTUS, Taiwan Hold Second Meeting of Annual Economic Dialogue, Reports Say
13:21 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party Congress Plans Nationwide Protest, Rallies During Parliament Session
13:08 GMTPETA India to 'Barbecue Dog' on International Meatless Day
13:02 GMTDutch Police Arrest Over 170 Protesters Against COVID-19 Measures
12:45 GMTMaldives Defence Minister Arrives in India as Calls to Oust Indian Military Intensify at Home
12:44 GMTBoJo Facing Channel Crossing Dilemma & Sending Refugees to Falklands Not an Option, Observers Say
12:36 GMTSan Marino Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine, RDIF Says
12:30 GMTHouse Dems 'Excited' to Look for Younger Leaders Amid Rumours About Pelosi ‘Successor’: Report