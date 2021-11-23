https://sputniknews.com/20211123/kyle-rittenhouse-verdict-venezuela-elections-sudan-crisis-tribal-nations-summit-1090938517.html

Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict; Venezuela Elections; Sudan Crisis; Tribal Nations Summit

Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict; Venezuela Elections; Sudan Crisis; Tribal Nations Summit

Socialist Party wins big in regional elections in Venezuela. How Western media continues to delegitimize the polls despite international oversight.

Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict; Venezuela Elections; Sudan Crisis; Tribal Nations Summit Socialist Party wins big in regional elections in Venezuela. How Western media continues to delegitimize the polls despite international oversight.

Dr. Sharon Anderson, attorney and business consultant, former law school professor and lecturer at Howard Law, and the CEO and Founder of KCG Consulting Services, joins us to talk about the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, where he was found not guilty on all counts, whether this verdict should come as a surprise, whether the victory of using self-defense as a strategy could empower more vigilantism in the country, and whether too much importance is being attached to this verdict. We also talk about Rittenhouse saying he supports Black Lives Matters, and the case of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, where the accused are also making a self-defense claim.Paul Dobson, journalist and editor at Venezuela Analysis, joins us to talk about the regional elections in Venezuela that took place on Sunday, where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela and its allies have won big in regional elections, where the opposition participated for the first time in four years. We talk about Western media coverage of the elections, where monitors were present, and how this coverage continues to question the legitimacy of elections there.Niemat Ahmadi, President of the Darfur Women Action Group, tells us about the unfolding situation in Sudan, where an agreement was reached between the military and civilian leaders that led to the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. We discuss the deal made by Hamdok and how this has left many dissatisfied since the military still holds outsized influence in the country, whether we will see continuing protests, and how a run for natural resources may shape the policies of the new government and its relations with its regional neighbors.Chief Richard Sneed, Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, joins us to talk about the Tribal Nations Summit that took place at the White House last week to coincide with National Native American Heritage Month, the tribes’ relations with the federal government, and whether the Biden administration’s promises for funding investment in tribal infrastructure will be followed through.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

