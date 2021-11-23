Registration was successful!
BREAKING: House Panel on January 6 Riot Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keeper Militia
Jury Finds 'Unite the Right' Rally Organizers Liable on Four Counts of Violence
Jury Finds 'Unite the Right' Rally Organizers Liable on Four Counts of Violence
Nine people have filed a lawsuit against Jason Kessler and other organizers of the deadly 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, back in August...
trial
unite the right
A federal jury in Charlottesville has found defendants in the 'Unite the Right' rally lawsuit liable for four out of six claims brought against them, including civil conspiracy; racial, religious or ethnic harassment; and infliction of emotional distress.James Alex Fields, Jr., the man who drove his car through a group of counterprotesters and ultimately killed Heather Heyer, was found liable for assault and battery against several of the plaintiffs. Resultantly, the court moved to issue a cumulative award of $12 million to the victims. Fields is presently serving out a life sentence after pleading guilty to 29 hate crime charges related to his fatal car attack at Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on August 12, 2017. Defendants include Jason Kessler, Richard Spencer, Christopher Cantwell, James Alex Fields, Jr., Robert "Azzmador" Ray, Nathan Damigo, Elliott line, Matthew Heimbach, Matthew Parrott, Michael Hill, Michael Tubbs, Jeff Schoep, League of the South, Vanguard America, Nationalist Socialist Movement, Identity Evropa, and the Traditionalist Worker Party.
trial, unite the right

Jury Finds 'Unite the Right' Rally Organizers Liable on Four Counts of Violence

19:54 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 20:27 GMT 23.11.2021)
Nine people have filed a lawsuit against Jason Kessler and other organizers of the deadly 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, back in August 2017, arguing that they suffered physical and emotional harm from the demonstration, which resulted in the death of 32-year-old counterprotester and local resident Heather Heyer.
A federal jury in Charlottesville has found defendants in the 'Unite the Right' rally lawsuit liable for four out of six claims brought against them, including civil conspiracy; racial, religious or ethnic harassment; and infliction of emotional distress.
James Alex Fields, Jr., the man who drove his car through a group of counterprotesters and ultimately killed Heather Heyer, was found liable for assault and battery against several of the plaintiffs. Resultantly, the court moved to issue a cumulative award of $12 million to the victims.
Fields is presently serving out a life sentence after pleading guilty to 29 hate crime charges related to his fatal car attack at Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on August 12, 2017.
Defendants include Jason Kessler, Richard Spencer, Christopher Cantwell, James Alex Fields, Jr., Robert "Azzmador" Ray, Nathan Damigo, Elliott line, Matthew Heimbach, Matthew Parrott, Michael Hill, Michael Tubbs, Jeff Schoep, League of the South, Vanguard America, Nationalist Socialist Movement, Identity Evropa, and the Traditionalist Worker Party.
19:54 GMTJury Finds 'Unite the Right' Rally Organizers Liable on Four Counts of Violence
