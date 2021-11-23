Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/jeffersons-statue-removed-in-ny-after-workers-complain-it-fails-to-represent-contemporary-values-1090957259.html
Jefferson's Statue Removed in NY After Workers Complain it Fails to Represent 'Contemporary Values'
Jefferson's Statue Removed in NY After Workers Complain it Fails to Represent 'Contemporary Values'
Members of the City Council were divided about the removal of the statue, with some claiming that the move was "sidelining history". 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T18:18+0000
2021-11-23T18:19+0000
news
thomas jefferson
monument
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090957932_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_286508ed97d1be27ae1af2dee6974fee.jpg
A statue of America's third president, Thomas Jefferson, was removed from City Hall in New York on Monday after workers had complained that the slave-owning president made them uncomfortable. The monument was packed into a wooden crate before it was taken down and relocated in the lobby of the New York Historical Society.The request to remove Jefferson's statue originally came from the Commission on Racial Justice and Reconciliation, headed by outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio's wife Chirlane McCray, after black employees had complained about the statue of a slave owner. After his wife's initiative, De Blasio wrote a letter to City Hall, which said:"The statue of Thomas Jefferson in the City Council Chambers is inappropriate and serves as a constant reminder of the injustices that have plagued communities of color since the inception of our country ... Jefferson is America's most noted slave holder ... and a scholar who maintained that blacks were inferior to whites." However, not everyone in the City Council approved of the statue's removal. For example, minority leader Joe Borelli reportedly said the move would "sideline history".This statue joins a wave of statues of confederate characters across the United States to be removed in the past 12 months. The biggest number of statues was taken down during the Black Lives Matter protests that engulfed America after the killing of black man George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.
https://sputniknews.com/20200715/ambush-sculpture-of-blm-protester-replaces-toppled-monument-to-slave-trader-edward-colston-1079888324.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/17/1090957932_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29b99e0f2fc7644a9cefc28ff13b9c09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, thomas jefferson, monument

Jefferson's Statue Removed in NY After Workers Complain it Fails to Represent 'Contemporary Values'

18:18 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 18:19 GMT 23.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Ted ShaffreyA statue of Thomas Jefferson holding the Declaration of Independence stands in New York's City Hall Council Chamber on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
A statue of Thomas Jefferson holding the Declaration of Independence stands in New York's City Hall Council Chamber on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ted Shaffrey
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Members of the City Council were divided about the removal of the statue, with some claiming that the move was "sidelining history".
A statue of America's third president, Thomas Jefferson, was removed from City Hall in New York on Monday after workers had complained that the slave-owning president made them uncomfortable.
The monument was packed into a wooden crate before it was taken down and relocated in the lobby of the New York Historical Society.
The request to remove Jefferson's statue originally came from the Commission on Racial Justice and Reconciliation, headed by outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio's wife Chirlane McCray, after black employees had complained about the statue of a slave owner.
After his wife's initiative, De Blasio wrote a letter to City Hall, which said:
"The statue of Thomas Jefferson in the City Council Chambers is inappropriate and serves as a constant reminder of the injustices that have plagued communities of color since the inception of our country ... Jefferson is America's most noted slave holder ... and a scholar who maintained that blacks were inferior to whites."
A new black resin and steel statue entitled A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020 by artist Marc Quinn stands after the statue was put up this morning on the empty plinth of the toppled statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston, which was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol, England, Wednesday, 15 July 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2020
‘Ambush Sculpture’ of BLM Protester Replaces Toppled Monument to Slave Trader Edward Colston
15 July 2020, 08:38 GMT
However, not everyone in the City Council approved of the statue's removal. For example, minority leader Joe Borelli reportedly said the move would "sideline history".
This statue joins a wave of statues of confederate characters across the United States to be removed in the past 12 months. The biggest number of statues was taken down during the Black Lives Matter protests that engulfed America after the killing of black man George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.
2330001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:32 GMTMajority of Adults in US Believe in Afterlife, Republicans Much More Than Democrats, Poll Shows
18:18 GMTJefferson's Statue Removed in NY After Workers Complain it Fails to Represent 'Contemporary Values'
18:17 GMTBavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots
18:09 GMTAlright, Alright, Alright: Matthew McConaughey to Reveal 'Shortly' if He'll Run for Texas Governor
18:09 GMTEuropean Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift Restrictions Against Transport Companies
18:03 GMTGoogle, Twitter, Facebook Face 8 More Legal Complaints in Russia, Court Says
17:57 GMTFootage of 'Waukesha Tragedy Suspect's Arrest' Revealed by Media
17:48 GMTFive Missiles Target Base Hosting US Military in Eastern Syria, State Media Claims
17:44 GMTTokyo Claims Russia-China Joint Patrolling in Asia-Pacific Aimed Against Japan
17:05 GMTJoe Manchin: US Oil Reserve Release Important for Gas Prices But Biden Must Boost Home Output
16:59 GMTJudge Orders Lawyers Who Sued Facebook, Dominion Over 'Election Fraud' to Pay Over $180,000 in Fines
16:48 GMTVolcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted
16:43 GMTBLM Activist Speaks of 'Revolution in Wisconsin,' Link Between Rittenhouse Case & Waukesha Tragedy
16:31 GMTFading Credibility: Might Peppa Pig Babble Be the Last Straw in a Series of BoJo's Blunders?
16:00 GMTIndian Parliament to Mull Bill Proposing National Digital Currency
15:55 GMTHomicide Count in US Capital Reaches 200 for First Time Since 2004, Report Says
15:53 GMTAhmaud Arbery: What Did US Trial Jury Hear About Shooting Of Black Jogger In White Neighbourhood?
15:44 GMTIsraeli Spyware Firm Behind Pegasus Faces Risk of Default After US Blacklisting
15:30 GMTNot Guilty Verdict for Shooter Rittenhouse Reveals US Partisan, Racial Divisions, Poll Shows
15:28 GMTDaesh Image of Beheaded Statue of Hindu God Shiva Outrages Indians