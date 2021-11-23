https://sputniknews.com/20211123/indian-schoolboy-injured-by-exploding-ice-cream-bomb-1090928871.html

Indian Schoolboy Injured By Exploding Ice-Cream Bomb

Indian Schoolboy Injured By Exploding Ice-Cream Bomb

There have been several cases of children falling prey to ice-cream-shaped bombs in the Kannur district of the Indian state of Kerala. Earlier this year, two... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-23T08:42+0000

2021-11-23T08:42+0000

2021-11-23T08:42+0000

india

crude bomb

schoolboy

kerala

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104602/59/1046025922_0:0:2943:1656_1920x0_80_0_0_ebddabeca6f2cfdfb2365bbbcb53f293.jpg

A 12-year-old boy in India's Kerala was injured on Monday after an ice-cream ball that contained a bomb exploded. The boy, Sreevarth Pradeep, was rushed to Thalassery Co-operative Hospital after the accident in Dharmadom in the state's Kannur district. According to media reports, Sreevarth was playing cricket with other kids in the neighbourhood. While playing the boy picked up the bomb in a field near their playground. Reportedly, the ball-shaped ice cream container was filled with explosives and it blew up when the boy tried to discard it. After the accident, the local police reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

https://sputniknews.com/20211018/floods-in-indias-kerala-rescue-team-finds-bodies-of-mother-son-hugging-each-other-in-debris-1089999992.html

india

kerala

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

india, crude bomb, schoolboy, kerala