BREAKING: Colin Powell Dies at 84 of COVID Complications
Floods in India's Kerala: Rescue Team Finds Bodies of Mother-Son Hugging Each Other in Debris
Floods in India's Kerala: Rescue Team Finds Bodies of Mother-Son Hugging Each Other in Debris
The latest incident is dreadfully reminiscent of the 2018 and 2019 landslides in the state of Kerala. In 2018, the bodies of two children were found hugging...
Heavy rains have been pounding the southern Indian state of Kerala since Friday and it has led to at least 25 deaths, with a yet unknown number of people missing. The incessant downpours have led to heavy flooding and landslides in various areas. A rescue team in the landslide-hit regions of Kottayam and Idukki witnessed some heart-wrenching scenes while digging beneath the debris. In one such instance, they came across a mother who died while holding her son in her arms, and a baby's body lying in a cradle. The woman and child have since been identified as 28-year-old Fauziya and her 10-year-old son Ameen. In another instance, as the team dug through the debris, they found the bodies of three children hugging each other as they met their death. The three have now been identified as Amna (7), Afsan (8), and Ahiyan (4) as per a report by the News Minute. As per media reports, all of the dead bodies have been sent to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. Although the intensity of the rain receded in central and southern Kerala on Sunday, the state will remain on high alert. Several isolated cases of drowning were also reported from several parts of the Indian state. On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on Twitter that he had spoken with Kerala State Chief Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the rain and landslide situation. Meanwhile, state authorities in Kerala have announced aid in the amount of INR 400,000 ($5,315) to the dependents of the deceased.
The latest incident is dreadfully reminiscent of the 2018 and 2019 landslides in the state of Kerala. In 2018, the bodies of two children were found hugging the body of their mother. In 2019, the body of a mother was found holding the hand of her infant under the debris from a landslide in Malappuram.
Heavy rains have been pounding the southern Indian state of Kerala since Friday and it has led to at least 25 deaths, with a yet unknown number of people missing.
The incessant downpours have led to heavy flooding and landslides in various areas.
A rescue team in the landslide-hit regions of Kottayam and Idukki witnessed some heart-wrenching scenes while digging beneath the debris. In one such instance, they came across a mother who died while holding her son in her arms, and a baby's body lying in a cradle.
The woman and child have since been identified as 28-year-old Fauziya and her 10-year-old son Ameen.
In another instance, as the team dug through the debris, they found the bodies of three children hugging each other as they met their death.
The three have now been identified as Amna (7), Afsan (8), and Ahiyan (4) as per a report by the News Minute. As per media reports, all of the dead bodies have been sent to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.
A bird flies past coconut trees under the inclement weather due to Cyclone Yaas in Kolkata, India, - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
At Least 10 People Dead, 18 Missing in India's Kerala Due to Bad Weather - Reports
16 October, 20:59 GMT
Although the intensity of the rain receded in central and southern Kerala on Sunday, the state will remain on high alert. Several isolated cases of drowning were also reported from several parts of the Indian state.
On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on Twitter that he had spoken with Kerala State Chief Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the rain and landslide situation.
Meanwhile, state authorities in Kerala have announced aid in the amount of INR 400,000 ($5,315) to the dependents of the deceased.
