Germans to Either Be 'Vaccinated, Recovered or Dead' by End of Winter, Health Minister Says

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called on the country's residents to get the coronavirus jab as soon as possible, including booster shots in case more than six months have passed since their second shot, offering gloomy predictions for the end of winter.In his Twitter account, Spahn has intensified calls on Germans to participate in the re-started vaccination campaign, underlining that Germany has enough vaccines "for all citizens".He also said that, in order to meet the demand, several vaccines are needed.Spahn has also acknowledged that ramping up the vaccination campaign will mean additional pressure on the public health system and stress for medical workers, for which he expressed "sincere regrets".In the wake of another surge of COVID-19 cases impacted in part by the highly contagious Delta variant, some German politicians expressed their support for introducing mandatory vaccination, citing the example of neighbouring Austria.Among such politicians is centre-left Social Democrat Karl Lauterbach, who suggested in his Twitter that, given the "insufficient amount of voluntary vaccination", the vaccine mandate will "end the horror".The same sentiment was voiced by Markus Soeder, the conservative governor of Bavaria.The recent developments with the COVID-19 situation in Germany, with the country registering over 40,000 new cases as of 22 November, were described by outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel as worse than anything Germany has experienced so far, calling for the local authorities to introduce more severe restrictions. Despite the surging number of cases, the vaccination rate in Germany remains under 70 percent: just 56.6 million people have received both shots, which is around 68 percent of the total population.

