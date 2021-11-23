Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/dutch-police-arrest-over-170-protesters-against-covid-19-measures--1090957548.html
Dutch Police Arrest Over 170 Protesters Against COVID-19 Measures
Dutch Police Arrest Over 170 Protesters Against COVID-19 Measures
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Dutch police have arrested 173 participants of last week's protests against COVID-19 restrictions, acting Dutch Justice Minister... 23.11.2021
Last Friday, a violent protest took place in Rotterdam with demonstrators launching fireworks and throwing rocks at the police. It was followed by civil unrest in several cities across the country over the weekend. Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday called the protests "pure violence" perpetrated by "idiots" adding that they had nothing to do with genuine demonstrations."As of this moment, 173 people have been arrested. Many other arrests will follow. All these people will be held accountable," Grapperhaus said in a letter to the country's lower house.The official stressed that those who had participated in the civil unrest will have to pay damages.The protests followed the announcement of a new set of restrictive measures aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 effective through 4 December. The restrictions require essential shops and supermarkets as well as drugstores, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close at 8 p.m. local time [19:00 GMT]. Other shops, hairdressing and beauty salons should close at 6 p.m. [17:00 GMT]. Sporting events should be held without spectators, but the restrictions do not affect concert halls, cinemas and theatres. Mandatory social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) was reimposed and people were advised to work from home.
13:02 GMT 23.11.2021
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Dutch police have arrested 173 participants of last week's protests against COVID-19 restrictions, acting Dutch Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus said on Tuesday.
Last Friday, a violent protest took place in Rotterdam with demonstrators launching fireworks and throwing rocks at the police. It was followed by civil unrest in several cities across the country over the weekend. Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday called the protests "pure violence" perpetrated by "idiots" adding that they had nothing to do with genuine demonstrations.
"As of this moment, 173 people have been arrested. Many other arrests will follow. All these people will be held accountable," Grapperhaus said in a letter to the country's lower house.
The official stressed that those who had participated in the civil unrest will have to pay damages.
The protests followed the announcement of a new set of restrictive measures aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 effective through 4 December. The restrictions require essential shops and supermarkets as well as drugstores, restaurants, cafes, and bars to close at 8 p.m. local time [19:00 GMT]. Other shops, hairdressing and beauty salons should close at 6 p.m. [17:00 GMT]. Sporting events should be held without spectators, but the restrictions do not affect concert halls, cinemas and theatres. Mandatory social distancing of 1.5 meters (5 feet) was reimposed and people were advised to work from home.
