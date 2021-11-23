Registration was successful!
Daesh Image of Beheaded Statue of Hindu God Shiva Outrages Indians
Daesh Image of Beheaded Statue of Hindu God Shiva Outrages Indians
‘Voice of Hind' is a monthly online propaganda magazine about India that was launched in 2020. The publication has examined ways to attack India in some of its... 23.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-23T15:28+0000
2021-11-23T15:28+0000
india
karnataka state
isis
hinduism
daesh militants
A recent post placed on online publication, 'Voice of Hind', by the terrorist group Daesh* has caused a huge uproar in India. The post consists of a mutilated statue of Lord Shiva - one of the major Hindu gods - with a flag of Daesh on the decapitated idol. The image of the beheaded statue went viral, leading to tensions especially in the coastal district of Uttara Kannada in India's Karnataka state, according to a report by news agency IANS. The decapitated idol resembles the 123ft famous Shiva statue in Murudeshwara town, which is an important destination for Hindu pilgrims. "It's time to break false gods," the caption on the poster stated. The Twitter user, Anshul Saxena, who shared the poster of the magazine requested state authorities to heighten the security of the Murudeshwara temple. After the picture went viral, a politician from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Dinakar Keshav Shetty, took to his Facebook page to say that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has been informed about the incident. "It has come to my notice through social media that a magazine 'Voice of Hind' of the terrorist organisation Isis has announced their intention to destroy the Shiva statue of Murdeshwara temple. Protecting and developing Hindu temples are among the main principles of our party. Our defence department is strong and empowered to act against such threats. The information has already been forwarded to the Home Minister through phone, and security will be heightened at the Murdeshwara temple soon," Shetty wrote. *Daesh (aka ISIL, ISIS) is terrorist group banned in Russia
Sushmita Panda
Sushmita Panda
india, karnataka state, isis, hinduism, daesh militants

Daesh Image of Beheaded Statue of Hindu God Shiva Outrages Indians

15:28 GMT 23.11.2021
Lord Shiva in Murudeshwara Temple
Lord Shiva in Murudeshwara Temple
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Prashant Sahu / Lord Shiva in Murudeshwara Temple
Sushmita Panda
Sushmita Panda
All materials
‘Voice of Hind' is a monthly online propaganda magazine about India that was launched in 2020. The publication has examined ways to attack India in some of its earlier posts.
A recent post placed on online publication, ‘Voice of Hind', by the terrorist group Daesh* has caused a huge uproar in India. The post consists of a mutilated statue of Lord Shiva - one of the major Hindu gods - with a flag of Daesh on the decapitated idol.
The image of the beheaded statue went viral, leading to tensions especially in the coastal district of Uttara Kannada in India's Karnataka state, according to a report by news agency IANS.
The decapitated idol resembles the 123ft famous Shiva statue in Murudeshwara town, which is an important destination for Hindu pilgrims.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
Imran Khan: Daesh Terrorists Enter Pakistan From Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
10 November, 18:11 GMT
"It's time to break false gods," the caption on the poster stated. The Twitter user, Anshul Saxena, who shared the poster of the magazine requested state authorities to heighten the security of the Murudeshwara temple.
After the picture went viral, a politician from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Dinakar Keshav Shetty, took to his Facebook page to say that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has been informed about the incident.
"It has come to my notice through social media that a magazine 'Voice of Hind' of the terrorist organisation Isis has announced their intention to destroy the Shiva statue of Murdeshwara temple. Protecting and developing Hindu temples are among the main principles of our party. Our defence department is strong and empowered to act against such threats. The information has already been forwarded to the Home Minister through phone, and security will be heightened at the Murdeshwara temple soon," Shetty wrote.
*Daesh (aka ISIL, ISIS) is terrorist group banned in Russia
