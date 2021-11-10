https://sputniknews.com/20211110/imran-khan-daesh-terrorists-enter-pakistan-from-afghanistan-after-taliban-takeover-1090617218.html

Imran Khan: Daesh Terrorists Enter Pakistan From Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover

Imran Khan: Daesh Terrorists Enter Pakistan From Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover

Appearing before the supreme court on Wednesday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan provided few details about the steps taken in relation to the threats... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T18:11+0000

2021-11-10T18:11+0000

2021-11-10T18:11+0000

pakistan

kabul

terror

tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp)

imran khan

peshawar school attack in pakistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083259124_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_a736157219465fa661c017f79a7c50ce.jpg

On Wednesday, appearing before the country's supreme court in connection with the 2014 Peshawar school massacre, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to take firm action against culprits, even if they are high-ranked officials. Khan also told the court about the deteriorating security situation with regard to the Taliban* takeover of Kabul.The prime minister said that his government formed a coordination committee involving intelligence and army officials as Daesh** terrorists crossed over the border from Afghanistan with 250,000 people after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August this year.Local media reported that the court directed the prime minister to ensure implementation of its 20 October verdict relating to the 2014 massacre in which Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants killed 147 people, mostly children."We have already formed a commission, and it has issued a report as well. Our order of 20 October states clearly that the government should find out who is responsible for the massacre and take action against them," Gulzar Ahmed, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, said during the hearing.The three-judge bench also expressed dissatisfaction over the reports of ongoing negotiation with the banned group TTP. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed told the prime minister that he had now brought the culprits of the massacre to the negotiating table. "Are we about to sign a surrender document once again?" he asked. On Tuesday, a cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister resolved to give a chance to those factions of the TTP that are not directly involved in terrorism.*The organisation is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.** Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries

pakistan

kabul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

pakistan, kabul, terror, tehrik-i-taliban pakistan (ttp), imran khan, peshawar school attack in pakistan