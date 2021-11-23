https://sputniknews.com/20211123/blast-rips-through-market-in-central-kabul-media-says-1090953297.html

Blast Rips Through Market in Central Kabul, Media Says

Recently, Afghanistan has been hit by a chain of blasts that have claimed dozens of lives and injured even more. 23.11.2021, Sputnik International

An explosion took place in a market in the centre of the Afghan capital Kabul, according to Al-Jazeera TV channel, citing a security source.Gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital after an explosion. According to some media reports, the blast hit a police car.Earlier, a blast hit the western part of Kabul, killing five people. Prior to that, a blast in a mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province during the Friday prayer injured 16 people.In mid-August, the Taliban* entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities

