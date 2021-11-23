Blast Rips Through Market in Central Kabul, Media Says

An explosion took place in a market in the centre of the Afghan capital Kabul, according to Al-Jazeera TV channel, citing a security source.Gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital after an explosion. According to some media reports, the blast hit a police car.Earlier, a blast hit the western part of Kabul, killing five people. Prior to that, a blast in a mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province during the Friday prayer injured 16 people.In mid-August, the Taliban* entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
Recently, Afghanistan has been hit by a chain of blasts that have claimed dozens of lives and injured even more.
انفجار در شهر کابل دقایقی پیش یک انفجار در شهر کابل به وقوع پیوسته است. شاهدان عینی گفتهاند که این انفجار در منطقهی «قوای مرکز» شهر کابل رخ داده است. هنوز در مورد نوعیت و تلفات این انفجار جزئیاتی در دست نیست.#Kabulpic.twitter.com/GY89UMeTt9
Gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital after an explosion.
According to some media reports, the blast hit a police car.
Earlier, a blast hit the western part of Kabul, killing five people. Prior to that, a blast in a mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province during the Friday prayer injured 16 people.
In mid-August, the Taliban* entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities