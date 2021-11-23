Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211123/blast-rips-through-market-in-central-kabul-media-says-1090953297.html
Blast Rips Through Market in Central Kabul, Media Says
Blast Rips Through Market in Central Kabul, Media Says
Recently, Afghanistan has been hit by a chain of blasts that have claimed dozens of lives and injured even more.
An explosion took place in a market in the centre of the Afghan capital Kabul, according to Al-Jazeera TV channel, citing a security source.Gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital after an explosion. According to some media reports, the blast hit a police car.Earlier, a blast hit the western part of Kabul, killing five people. Prior to that, a blast in a mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province during the Friday prayer injured 16 people.In mid-August, the Taliban* entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
Blast Rips Through Market in Central Kabul, Media Says

11:19 GMT 23.11.2021 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 23.11.2021)
© WANA NEWS AGENCYMembers of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul
Members of the Taliban Intelligence Special Forces guard the military airfield in Kabul - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2021
© WANA NEWS AGENCY
Recently, Afghanistan has been hit by a chain of blasts that have claimed dozens of lives and injured even more.
An explosion took place in a market in the centre of the Afghan capital Kabul, according to Al-Jazeera TV channel, citing a security source.
Gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital after an explosion.
According to some media reports, the blast hit a police car.
Earlier, a blast hit the western part of Kabul, killing five people. Prior to that, a blast in a mosque in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province during the Friday prayer injured 16 people.
In mid-August, the Taliban* entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on 6 September. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*Organization is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities
