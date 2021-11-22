Registration was successful!
WATCH: Live From Waukesha Following Christmas Parade SUV Ramming That Killed Five
US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan
US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has added four Afghan men to its Designated Global Terrorists list, including Ismatullah Khalozai who was designated... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
us treasury department
news
sanctions
afghanistan
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Ismatullah Khalozai, an individual who has acted as a financial facilitator for the Islamic State’s Khorasan Province (ISIL-Khorasan), active in Afghanistan and commonly referred to as "ISIS-K," Treasury said in a press release.Three more individuals, Sultan Aziz Azam, Sanaullah Ghafari, Maulawi Rajab, were also added to the Specially Designated Global Terrorists list, the release said.The US government alleges that Ismatullah Khalozai was transferring funds to finance Islamic State-Khorasan operations from Turkey for a period of two years. Khalozai previously used a United Arab Emirates-based scheme to sell luxury items in order to generate funds to support the terror group, the release added.Khalozai has also been involved in human smuggling operations for the benefit of Islamic State-Khorasan, including personally smuggling a courier from Afghanistan to Turkey, according to the release.*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
afghanistan
US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Individuals in Afghanistan

16:52 GMT 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyThis June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December
This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has added four Afghan men to its Designated Global Terrorists list, including Ismatullah Khalozai who was designated as a key financial facilitator for the branch of Daesh* in Afghanistan, the US Department of the Treasury said on Monday.
"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Ismatullah Khalozai, an individual who has acted as a financial facilitator for the Islamic State’s Khorasan Province (ISIL-Khorasan), active in Afghanistan and commonly referred to as "ISIS-K," Treasury said in a press release.
Three more individuals, Sultan Aziz Azam, Sanaullah Ghafari, Maulawi Rajab, were also added to the Specially Designated Global Terrorists list, the release said.
The US government alleges that Ismatullah Khalozai was transferring funds to finance Islamic State-Khorasan operations from Turkey for a period of two years. Khalozai previously used a United Arab Emirates-based scheme to sell luxury items in order to generate funds to support the terror group, the release added.
Khalozai has also been involved in human smuggling operations for the benefit of Islamic State-Khorasan, including personally smuggling a courier from Afghanistan to Turkey, according to the release.
*Daesh (IS/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
C'était pas plus simple de mettre des sanctions à Bush, Obama, Trump et Biden ???
STABOU Youssef
22 November, 20:16 GMT
