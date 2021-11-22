https://sputniknews.com/20211122/symbol-of-love-indian-man-builds-exact-replica-of-taj-mahal-in-three-years-for-wife-1090925678.html

'Symbol of Love': Indian Man Builds Exact Replica of Taj Mahal in Three Years For Wife

According to media reports, the man initially wanted to build a house that was 80 feet tall. However, he failed to get permission and decided to build a Taj... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

A man from India's Madhya Pradesh has built a replica of the Taj Mahal as a plush home for his wife. The historical monument was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb and a symbol of love for his wife, Mumtaz. The man, Anand Prakash Chouksey, and his love for his wife, Manjusha Chouksey, have become the talk of the town. According to reports, the four-bedroom house took three years to build and it has a big hall, two bedrooms downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs, a library and a meditation room.Media reports suggest that the engineers who built the house said that they studied the real Taj Mahal minutely for inspiration and overcame several challenges throughout the construction of the house. Artists from West Bengal and Indore were engaged to track down the textures and carvings inside the house. Chouksey believes that his "spectacular" house will become a tourist attraction in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. The Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the right bank of the river Yamuna in the city of Agra in India's Uttar Pradesh. The beautiful monument was declared winner of a New Seven Wonders of the World (2000–2007) initiative. It is regarded by many as the best example of Mughal architecture and a symbol of India's rich history.

