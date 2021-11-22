Registration was successful!
Polish Town That Hosted Auschwitz Concentration Camp Looks For New Residents
Polish Town That Hosted Auschwitz Concentration Camp Looks For New Residents
The Polish city of Oswiecim, also known as Auschwitz, has a gloomy history dating back to the dark days of World War II, when it hosted the self-titled... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
Oswiecim is looking for new residents, with the town authorities luring potential new citizens with "many advantages and development opportunities", "calmer life" and new good jobs, according to Business Insider.The city government has launched a massive promotional campaign to encourage new people to come to the Polish town, with around ten billboards touting the local housing, cultural and employment advantages erected at four inbound roads.According to municipality spokesperson Katarzyna Kwiecien, the campaign aims to persuade people "to take advantage of the rich offer and bind life with our city".Chwierut, who has been the mayor of Oswiecim since 2014, has touted the developments in the city's infrastructure, tourist attractions and climate goals like combating smog. According to Gazeta Krakowska, the mayor sees Oswiecim as "a city that will be good to live in" and will make its residents "proud".The city is notorious for being the site of one of the most dismal World War II-era death camps - the Auschwitz concentration camp. At least 1.1 million people sent to the camp between 1940 and 1945 died.
10:13 GMT 22.11.2021
An aerial picture taken on December 15, 2019 in Oswiecim, Poland, shows a view of the railway entrance to former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz II - Birkenau with its SS guards tower.
An aerial picture taken on December 15, 2019 in Oswiecim, Poland, shows a view of the railway entrance to former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz II - Birkenau with its SS guards tower. The site has been turned into a museum and memorial site. - The Auschwitz camp was established by the Nazis in 1940, in the suburbs of the city of Oswiecim which, like other parts of Poland, was occupied by the Germans during the Second World War. The name of the city of Oswiecim was changed to Auschwitz, which became the name of the camp as well. Over the following years, the camp was expanded and consisted of three main parts: Auschwitz I, Auschwitz II-Birkenau, and Auschwitz III-Monowitz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
Daria Bedenko
The Polish city of Oswiecim, also known as Auschwitz, has a gloomy history dating back to the dark days of World War II, when it hosted the self-titled concentration camp that now remains one of Europe's most dismal memorials.
Oswiecim is looking for new residents, with the town authorities luring potential new citizens with "many advantages and development opportunities", "calmer life" and new good jobs, according to Business Insider.
The city government has launched a massive promotional campaign to encourage new people to come to the Polish town, with around ten billboards touting the local housing, cultural and employment advantages erected at four inbound roads.
According to municipality spokesperson Katarzyna Kwiecien, the campaign aims to persuade people "to take advantage of the rich offer and bind life with our city".
"Why is it worth living in Oswiecim? Because it is a dynamically changing city. It has many advantages and development opportunities", says city mayor Janusz Chwierut. "Everywhere is close to us. Life is calmer, more comfortable and interesting."
Chwierut, who has been the mayor of Oswiecim since 2014, has touted the developments in the city's infrastructure, tourist attractions and climate goals like combating smog. According to Gazeta Krakowska, the mayor sees Oswiecim as "a city that will be good to live in" and will make its residents "proud".
The city is notorious for being the site of one of the most dismal World War II-era death camps - the Auschwitz concentration camp. At least 1.1 million people sent to the camp between 1940 and 1945 died.
