https://sputniknews.com/20211122/polish-town-that-hosted-auschwitz-concentration-camp-looks-for-new-residents-1090919926.html

Polish Town That Hosted Auschwitz Concentration Camp Looks For New Residents

Polish Town That Hosted Auschwitz Concentration Camp Looks For New Residents

The Polish city of Oswiecim, also known as Auschwitz, has a gloomy history dating back to the dark days of World War II, when it hosted the self-titled... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T10:13+0000

2021-11-22T10:13+0000

2021-11-22T10:13+0000

europe

poland

city

auschwitz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/16/1090920008_0:256:2731:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_4a5055635787989a85f8c5a88f57a41d.jpg

Oswiecim is looking for new residents, with the town authorities luring potential new citizens with "many advantages and development opportunities", "calmer life" and new good jobs, according to Business Insider.The city government has launched a massive promotional campaign to encourage new people to come to the Polish town, with around ten billboards touting the local housing, cultural and employment advantages erected at four inbound roads.According to municipality spokesperson Katarzyna Kwiecien, the campaign aims to persuade people "to take advantage of the rich offer and bind life with our city".Chwierut, who has been the mayor of Oswiecim since 2014, has touted the developments in the city's infrastructure, tourist attractions and climate goals like combating smog. According to Gazeta Krakowska, the mayor sees Oswiecim as "a city that will be good to live in" and will make its residents "proud".The city is notorious for being the site of one of the most dismal World War II-era death camps - the Auschwitz concentration camp. At least 1.1 million people sent to the camp between 1940 and 1945 died.

poland

auschwitz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

europe, poland, city, auschwitz