Live Updates: Wisconsin Police Arrest Person of Interest Amid Ongoing 'Fluid' Investigation
Live Updates: Wisconsin Police Arrest Person of Interest Amid Ongoing 'Fluid' Investigation
Multiple individuals were transported to local area hospitals in Waukesha, Wisconsin, late Sunday after a red SUV suddenly drove into a crowd at a Christmas... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
Emergency personnel respond to the scene after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 21, 2021.

Live Updates: Wisconsin Police Arrest Person of Interest Amid Ongoing 'Fluid' Investigation

02:46 GMT 22.11.2021
Multiple individuals were transported to local area hospitals in Waukesha, Wisconsin, late Sunday after a red SUV suddenly drove into a crowd at a Christmas parade. Law enforcement officials had steered away from giving an exact count but have indicated that "some fatalities" did occur.
Officials with the Waukesha Police Department told reporters during a Sunday news conference that more than 20 individuals were injured as a result of the incident, and that many were transported to local hospitals by a mixture of first responders parade attendees who had remained on scene.
A motive for the attack against parade attendees remains unclear; however, Waukesha Police have stated it remains unclear whether the incident was related to terrorism. That being said, investigators have declared the scene "safe and secure."
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
03:49 GMT 22.11.2021
Archdiocese of Milwaukee Confirms One Priest, Multiple Parishioners Among Injured Tally
03:31 GMT 22.11.2021
At Least 28 Patients Being Treated at Local Area Hospitals, Including 15 Children
03:14 GMT 22.11.2021
FBI Says Providing Assistance to Waukesha Law Enforcement After Deadly Car Incident
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is providing assistance to Waukesha law enforcement in investigating the tragic car incident at a local holiday parade, an FBI spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Our local law enforcement partners are the primary responding entities in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The FBI is providing assistance," Leonard Peace, Public Affairs Officer at the FBI Milwaukee Division, told Sputnik on Sunday.
03:05 GMT 22.11.2021
Wisconsin AG: DoJ Assisting in Waukesha Parade Investigation
02:59 GMT 22.11.2021
Officials Yet to Determine Motive in Christmas Parade Attack
Law enforcement officials have not yet pinpointed a motive in the case but did reveal during their late Sunday presser that the individual initially considered a person of interest had been arrested. However, said individual has not been publicly identified by authorities.
02:52 GMT 22.11.2021
Waukesha Fire Chief: 11 Adults, 12 Children Transported Local Area Hospitals
Waukesha Fire Chief Steven Howard told reporters during a Sunday news conference that approximately 11 adults and 12 children had been transported to area hospitals.
Officials did not specify an exact count of casualties out of respect for the affected families.
02:47 GMT 22.11.2021
Waukesha Police Remain Unclear Whether Christmas Parade Attack Was Terrorism Related
A view of downtown after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 21, 2021.
Wisconsin Police Chief: Unclear if Attack on Christmas Parade is Related to Terrorism
