Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211122/germanys-euthanasia-association-closes-doors-for-unvaccinated-amid-covid-pandemic-1090931886.html
Germany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
Germany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
A statement issued by the association argues that euthanasia and the associated preparations necessitate “human closeness” that's “a prerequisite and breeding... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-22T15:57+0000
2021-11-22T16:00+0000
europe
germany
rules
euthanasia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/54/1058075446_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_74521db533038af1b14d4827834bb8fa.jpg
As several European countries moved to introduce new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Euthanasia Association (Verein Sterbehilfe) in Germany has announced that it will now render its assistance only to people who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease.In a statement posted on its website, the association argued that both euthanasia itself and the "preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness."According to DW, the "2G" rule is a reference to a system that only allows "free movement for leisure activities for the 'geimpft oder genesen' — 'vaccinated or recovered’."
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/54/1058075446_114:0:1934:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_52760384e97aaaafaaa454b136e4aa93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, germany, rules, euthanasia, covid-19

Germany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic

15:57 GMT 22.11.2021 (Updated: 16:00 GMT 22.11.2021)
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alberto Biscalchin / EuthanasiaEuthanasia
Euthanasia - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alberto Biscalchin / Euthanasia
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
A statement issued by the association argues that euthanasia and the associated preparations necessitate “human closeness” that's “a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission.”
As several European countries moved to introduce new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Euthanasia Association (Verein Sterbehilfe) in Germany has announced that it will now render its assistance only to people who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease.
In a statement posted on its website, the association argued that both euthanasia itself and the "preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness."
"Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission," the statement reads. "As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms."
According to DW, the "2G" rule is a reference to a system that only allows "free movement for leisure activities for the 'geimpft oder genesen' — 'vaccinated or recovered’."
200001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:57 GMTGermany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic
15:48 GMTTrump Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Diminishing High-End Manhattan Property Value, Reports Say
15:44 GMTJK Rowling Slams Three Trans Activists for Revealing Her Home Address on Twitter
15:40 GMTFrench Probe Into Russian Tennis Player Sizikova's Libel Claim May Take Years, Lawyer Says
15:33 GMTDominic Cummings: Boris Johnson 'Surrounded by Courtiers Terrified to Say Anything to Him'
15:32 GMTMacron Characterizes Situation in French Overseas Department of Guadeloupe as 'Explosive'
15:22 GMTAfghanistan Needs Female Doctors, Teachers, Police Officers, Police Chief Says
15:18 GMTObama-Era Official Reveals How Build Back Better Plan May Compound US Budget Deficit, National Debt
14:58 GMTIsrael's Security Services Bust Hamas Network in West Bank, Authorities Say
14:46 GMTUK Energy Supplier Bulb Goes Bust As Power Supply Sector Crisis Bites
14:45 GMTChina Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange
14:40 GMTRep. Rashida Tlaib ‘Fearful’ ‘Corporate Dems’ Will Threaten Biden's Social Spending Bill in Senate
14:29 GMTRussian Exporters Hold Talks During Medical Exhibition in Germany
14:24 GMTUS Billionaire Shoots Down Claims of Controlling Montana Town Police Force, Having Personal 'Harem'
13:56 GMTFollowing Fergie: Solskjaer Becomes the Latest Manchester United Manager to Fail
13:42 GMTWisconsin Car Ramming Suspect May Have Been Fleeing Separate Crime, Reports Say
13:38 GMT'Symbol of Love': Indian Man Builds Exact Replica of Taj Mahal in Three Years For Wife
13:36 GMTNetherlands' Rutte Slams Recent COVID-19 Protests as Violence by 'Idiots'
13:32 GMTFour Syrian Troops Killed After Car Explodes in Deir ez-Zor, Report Says
13:25 GMTEl Salvador Unveils Plan to Build Bitcoin City at Base of Conchagua Volcano