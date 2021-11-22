Germany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic

As several European countries moved to introduce new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Euthanasia Association (Verein Sterbehilfe) in Germany has announced that it will now render its assistance only to people who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease.In a statement posted on its website, the association argued that both euthanasia itself and the "preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness."According to DW, the "2G" rule is a reference to a system that only allows "free movement for leisure activities for the 'geimpft oder genesen' — 'vaccinated or recovered’."
"Human closeness, however, is a prerequisite and breeding ground for coronavirus transmission," the statement reads. "As of today, the 2G rule applies in our association, supplemented by situation-related measures, such as quick tests before encounters in closed rooms."
