https://sputniknews.com/20211122/germanys-euthanasia-association-closes-doors-for-unvaccinated-amid-covid-pandemic-1090931886.html

Germany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic

Germany’s Euthanasia Association Closes Doors for Unvaccinated Amid COVID Pandemic

A statement issued by the association argues that euthanasia and the associated preparations necessitate “human closeness” that's “a prerequisite and breeding... 22.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-22T15:57+0000

2021-11-22T15:57+0000

2021-11-22T16:00+0000

europe

germany

rules

euthanasia

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105807/54/1058075446_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_74521db533038af1b14d4827834bb8fa.jpg

As several European countries moved to introduce new restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Euthanasia Association (Verein Sterbehilfe) in Germany has announced that it will now render its assistance only to people who have been vaccinated or recovered from the disease.In a statement posted on its website, the association argued that both euthanasia itself and the "preparatory examination of the voluntary responsibility of our members willing to die require human closeness."According to DW, the "2G" rule is a reference to a system that only allows "free movement for leisure activities for the 'geimpft oder genesen' — 'vaccinated or recovered’."

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

europe, germany, rules, euthanasia, covid-19