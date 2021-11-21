https://sputniknews.com/20211121/suspected-shooting-attack-near-jerusalems-temple-mount-leaves-four-injured-1090897740.html

Suspected Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem's Temple Mount Leaves Four Injured

A man opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday morning, injuring at least four people, the police said. According to law enforcement, at least one of the victims remains in critical condition.

