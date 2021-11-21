Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/suspected-shooting-attack-near-jerusalems-temple-mount-leaves-four-injured-1090897740.html
Suspected Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem's Temple Mount Leaves Four Injured
Suspected Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem's Temple Mount Leaves Four Injured
A man opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday morning, injuring at least four people, the police said. According to law enforcement, at least one of... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T07:53+0000
2021-11-21T07:53+0000
2021-11-21T08:00+0000
middle east
israel
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103820/89/1038208976_104:0:3034:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_c41888686fd336d6e6120be1952bc818.jpg
A man opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday morning, injuring at least four people, the police said. According to law enforcement, at least one of the victims remains in critical condition.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103820/89/1038208976_470:0:2667:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_b74c1dc3d0e79c3fb87622ae9d0f8b87.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
middle east, israel, shooting
Suspected Shooting Attack Near Jerusalem's Temple Mount Leaves Four Injured 07:53 GMT 21.11.2021 (Updated: 08:00 GMT 21.11.2021) Being updated
A man opened fire in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday morning, injuring at least four people, the police said. According to law enforcement, at least one of the victims remains in critical condition.