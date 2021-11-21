https://sputniknews.com/20211121/low-income-and-no-prospects-for-education-12-year-old-opens-up-about-child-labour-in-gaza-1090899055.html

Low Income and No Prospects for Education: 12-Year-Old Opens Up About Child Labour in Gaza

Mohammed Doghmosh, a 12-year-old Palestinian from Gaza, remembers vividly the moment his mother told him he would need to go to work."So I didn't go to school, I needed to feed my family, and I started working instead", he added.Tough DaysMohammed started roaming around the streets of Gaza with his donkey, approaching customers and suggesting they buy his vegetables.Recalling those days, Mohammed says he was fearful of what the future would hold for him.But he managed to curb those fears and keep going.With time, Mohammed says he has become more professional. He now earns $26 per day, something that not only enabled him to replace his donkey with a horse, but also helped him to keep his family afloat.Child Labour is CommonMohammed is not the only Palestinian child who has been forced to go to work to ends meet.According to official statistics, in 2018 nearly 5,000 children aged 10 to 17 were involved in full-time labour in Gaza. Additionally, 1,490 children held down jobs while attending school.Yet, the numbers are believed to be much higher, specifically because there are many working children below the age of 10 who haven't been properly registered.The outbreak of COVID-19 in the Palestinian territories in February 2020 has only made the situation worse. The shutdown of private businesses and the closing down of the Strip forced many Gazans into unemployment. And that subsequently pushed the poverty rates even higher.Mohammed is extremely frustrated with the current situation, and he blames the Hamas government for the mess.Hamas, an Islamic group that assumed control over the Gaza Strip in 2007 after a violent coup, has long been blamed for the dire economic situation in the Strip.Sporadic protests against the group have been taking place in the enclave since 2019. Those protests - organised by the movement Bidna Naish (Arabic for We Want to Live) - have recently reemerged, with people calling on Hamas to take action in order to improve the lives of ordinary Palestinians.Mohammed says he is not taking part in those protests. His job consumes most of his time, leaving him very few options for rest.But he is hopeful that the situation will improve and he has dreams for the future.

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

