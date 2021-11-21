Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211121/investigators-claim-to-have-solved-the-zodiac-killer-case-after-discovering-goldmine-of-evidence-1090898780.html
Investigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
Investigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
The Zodiac Killer or simply Zodiac was a man who operated in northern California in the second half of the 20th century. He murdered five known individuals... 21.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-21T09:57+0000
2021-11-21T09:57+0000
society
murder
serial killer
zodiac killer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089721313_0:133:3000:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_32fcf63982b85f544071a4aa35e15197.jpg
A group of cold case investigators claim to have solved the Zodiac Killer case after discovering compelling evidence, US media outlets have reported.The Case Breakers, a group consisting of volunteers from law enforcement, military, legal, and academic backgrounds, previously identified former US Army veteran Gary Francis Poste as Zodiac. They cited similarities between Mr Poste and the 1969 police sketch of Zodiac. In particular, the likeness of scars on their foreheads.They also claimed to have solved one of the cyphers Zodiac sent to newspapers and police. It reportedly contained an anagram of Poste's full name. However, police have rebuffed the findings, saying the man identified is not a suspect in the case.The Case Breakers now say they have obtained evidence that will persuade law enforcement to indict Poste posthumously (the army veteran died at the age of 80 in 2018).One of the group's members, Thomas J. Colbert, received a tip from a source who lived in the same town as Gary Francis Poste. The source claimed that several years before his death Poste gifted away his arsenal of weapons to people he knew. This "goldmine" of evidence will prove that Poste was the Zodiac Killer.Six years before the group revealed the identity of the man, who is allegedly one of America's most infamous serial killers, a relative of Mr Poste contacted the San Francisco Chronicle and said that the man tried to kill him with a hammer. He also contacted the police, but officers didn't find any connection between Poste and Zodiac. Yet, Poste's former daughter-in-law believes that the Case Breakers' investigation has cracked the affair. "[He] is the Zodiac, without a doubt. Being around him, knowing his demeanour and his shadiness and twistedness — I have an intuition, I can read people", Michelle Wynn said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089721313_198:0:2802:1953_1920x0_80_0_0_05eb710dab1f2bf1ccae17b876d70133.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, murder, serial killer, zodiac killer

Investigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence

09:57 GMT 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Eric RisbergFILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, a San Francisco Police Department wanted bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man who called himself Zodiac are displayed in San Francisco. A coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac serial killer in 1969 has been deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia and Belgium, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, a San Francisco Police Department wanted bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man who called himself Zodiac are displayed in San Francisco. A coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac serial killer in 1969 has been deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia and Belgium, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.11.2021
© AP Photo / Eric Risberg
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The Zodiac Killer or simply Zodiac was a man who operated in northern California in the second half of the 20th century. He murdered five known individuals, but in letters to local police and newspapers he claimed to have killed 37 people. His case remains one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history.
A group of cold case investigators claim to have solved the Zodiac Killer case after discovering compelling evidence, US media outlets have reported.
The Case Breakers, a group consisting of volunteers from law enforcement, military, legal, and academic backgrounds, previously identified former US Army veteran Gary Francis Poste as Zodiac. They cited similarities between Mr Poste and the 1969 police sketch of Zodiac. In particular, the likeness of scars on their foreheads.
They also claimed to have solved one of the cyphers Zodiac sent to newspapers and police. It reportedly contained an anagram of Poste's full name. However, police have rebuffed the findings, saying the man identified is not a suspect in the case.

The Case Breakers now say they have obtained evidence that will persuade law enforcement to indict Poste posthumously (the army veteran died at the age of 80 in 2018).

One of the group's members, Thomas J. Colbert, received a tip from a source who lived in the same town as Gary Francis Poste. The source claimed that several years before his death Poste gifted away his arsenal of weapons to people he knew. This "goldmine" of evidence will prove that Poste was the Zodiac Killer.

"[Poste] had quietly given away his weapons, pistol parts, gunpowder, bullets, and shell casings – more than a thousand, involving 25 different calibres – to his favourite locals. And most of these peculiar 'gifts' have remained in basements and closets, untouched, ever since", the Case Breakers said in a statement.

Six years before the group revealed the identity of the man, who is allegedly one of America's most infamous serial killers, a relative of Mr Poste contacted the San Francisco Chronicle and said that the man tried to kill him with a hammer. He also contacted the police, but officers didn't find any connection between Poste and Zodiac.

Yet, Poste's former daughter-in-law believes that the Case Breakers' investigation has cracked the affair. "[He] is the Zodiac, without a doubt. Being around him, knowing his demeanour and his shadiness and twistedness — I have an intuition, I can read people", Michelle Wynn said.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:52 GMTKremlin Does Not Rule Out Foreign Provocations Amid Claims of Planned Russian Invasion of Ukraine
10:35 GMTTaipei Detects Two Chinese H-6 Bombers in Taiwan's Air Defence Zone
10:33 GMTOle Gunnar Solskjaer Sacked as Manchester United Manager
10:20 GMTBulgarians Block Checkpoint on Turkish Border to Protest 'Election Tourism'
09:59 GMTLow Income and No Prospects for Education: 12-Year-Old Opens Up About Child Labour in Gaza
09:57 GMTInvestigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
09:29 GMT'Absolute Scam': The Independent Under Fire After It Claims Rittenhouse 'Shot Three Black People'
09:01 GMTStealth Guided-Missile Destroyer INS Visakhapatnam Joins Indian Navy - Video
08:40 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Trial: Prosecutors Reportedly Plan to Unseal Black Book Featuring Names of Victims
07:53 GMTShooting Attack Near Jerusalem's Temple Mount Leaves One Dead, Three Injured - Videos
07:42 GMTBoris Johnson May Face New Probe After 'Ex-Lover' Agrees to Hand Over Her Diaries to Ethics Watchdog
06:50 GMTRoyals 'at War With BBC Over Docu Claiming Harry & William Plant Smears Against Each Other in Media'
06:25 GMTSudanese Military, Ousted Prime Minister Agree on Deal on His Return to Power, Reports Say
06:21 GMTRise of Racist Machines? UK Health Secretary Javid Vows to Fight Bias...in Medical Devices
06:09 GMTPolice in US State of Oregon Seize 500,000 Lbs of Illegal Marijuana Worth About $500 Mln
06:09 GMTGod's Plan: Kanye West, Drake Team Up for 'Free Larry Hoover' Concert After 'Ending Feud'
05:37 GMTBrits Urged to Get Booster Shots 'to Keep the Virus at Bay' Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Europe
05:09 GMTChina Downgrades Ties With Lithuania After Opening of Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius
04:31 GMTBolsonaro Reportedly Withheld Record-High Deforestation Levels in Amazon Ahead of COP26 Summit
04:08 GMTChinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai Appears in Public After Being Missing for Weeks