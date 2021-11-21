https://sputniknews.com/20211121/investigators-claim-to-have-solved-the-zodiac-killer-case-after-discovering-goldmine-of-evidence-1090898780.html

Investigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence

Investigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence

A group of cold case investigators claim to have solved the Zodiac Killer case after discovering compelling evidence, US media outlets have reported.The Case Breakers, a group consisting of volunteers from law enforcement, military, legal, and academic backgrounds, previously identified former US Army veteran Gary Francis Poste as Zodiac. They cited similarities between Mr Poste and the 1969 police sketch of Zodiac. In particular, the likeness of scars on their foreheads.They also claimed to have solved one of the cyphers Zodiac sent to newspapers and police. It reportedly contained an anagram of Poste's full name. However, police have rebuffed the findings, saying the man identified is not a suspect in the case.The Case Breakers now say they have obtained evidence that will persuade law enforcement to indict Poste posthumously (the army veteran died at the age of 80 in 2018).One of the group's members, Thomas J. Colbert, received a tip from a source who lived in the same town as Gary Francis Poste. The source claimed that several years before his death Poste gifted away his arsenal of weapons to people he knew. This "goldmine" of evidence will prove that Poste was the Zodiac Killer.Six years before the group revealed the identity of the man, who is allegedly one of America's most infamous serial killers, a relative of Mr Poste contacted the San Francisco Chronicle and said that the man tried to kill him with a hammer. He also contacted the police, but officers didn't find any connection between Poste and Zodiac. Yet, Poste's former daughter-in-law believes that the Case Breakers' investigation has cracked the affair. "[He] is the Zodiac, without a doubt. Being around him, knowing his demeanour and his shadiness and twistedness — I have an intuition, I can read people", Michelle Wynn said.

