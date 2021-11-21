Investigators Claim to Have Solved the Zodiac Killer Case After Discovering 'Goldmine' of Evidence
© AP Photo / Eric RisbergFILE - In this May 3, 2018, file photo, a San Francisco Police Department wanted bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man who called himself Zodiac are displayed in San Francisco. A coded letter mailed to a San Francisco newspaper by the Zodiac serial killer in 1969 has been deciphered by a team of amateur sleuths from the United States, Australia and Belgium, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
© AP Photo / Eric Risberg
The Zodiac Killer or simply Zodiac was a man who operated in northern California in the second half of the 20th century. He murdered five known individuals, but in letters to local police and newspapers he claimed to have killed 37 people. His case remains one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history.
A group of cold case investigators claim to have solved the Zodiac Killer case after discovering compelling evidence, US media outlets have reported.
The Case Breakers, a group consisting of volunteers from law enforcement, military, legal, and academic backgrounds, previously identified former US Army veteran Gary Francis Poste as Zodiac. They cited similarities between Mr Poste and the 1969 police sketch of Zodiac. In particular, the likeness of scars on their foreheads.
🤯 - The Zodiac Killer has finally been identified as Gary Francis Poste according to a team of independent investigators.— LADbible (@ladbible) October 6, 2021
Poste passed away in 2018 and was allegedly responsible for no less than five murders in 1968 and 1969. pic.twitter.com/tRp5jKaM4h
They also claimed to have solved one of the cyphers Zodiac sent to newspapers and police. It reportedly contained an anagram of Poste's full name. However, police have rebuffed the findings, saying the man identified is not a suspect in the case.
The Case Breakers now say they have obtained evidence that will persuade law enforcement to indict Poste posthumously (the army veteran died at the age of 80 in 2018).
One of the group's members, Thomas J. Colbert, received a tip from a source who lived in the same town as Gary Francis Poste. The source claimed that several years before his death Poste gifted away his arsenal of weapons to people he knew. This "goldmine" of evidence will prove that Poste was the Zodiac Killer.
The Case Breakers now say they have obtained evidence that will persuade law enforcement to indict Poste posthumously (the army veteran died at the age of 80 in 2018).
One of the group's members, Thomas J. Colbert, received a tip from a source who lived in the same town as Gary Francis Poste. The source claimed that several years before his death Poste gifted away his arsenal of weapons to people he knew. This "goldmine" of evidence will prove that Poste was the Zodiac Killer.
"[Poste] had quietly given away his weapons, pistol parts, gunpowder, bullets, and shell casings – more than a thousand, involving 25 different calibres – to his favourite locals. And most of these peculiar 'gifts' have remained in basements and closets, untouched, ever since", the Case Breakers said in a statement.
Six years before the group revealed the identity of the man, who is allegedly one of America's most infamous serial killers, a relative of Mr Poste contacted the San Francisco Chronicle and said that the man tried to kill him with a hammer. He also contacted the police, but officers didn't find any connection between Poste and Zodiac.
Yet, Poste's former daughter-in-law believes that the Case Breakers' investigation has cracked the affair. "[He] is the Zodiac, without a doubt. Being around him, knowing his demeanour and his shadiness and twistedness — I have an intuition, I can read people", Michelle Wynn said.
Yet, Poste's former daughter-in-law believes that the Case Breakers' investigation has cracked the affair. "[He] is the Zodiac, without a doubt. Being around him, knowing his demeanour and his shadiness and twistedness — I have an intuition, I can read people", Michelle Wynn said.