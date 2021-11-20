https://sputniknews.com/20211120/us-senator-introduces-measure-to-trigger-sanctions-if-russia-escalates-conflict-in-ukraine-1090874652.html

US Senator Introduces Measure to Trigger Sanctions if Russia 'Escalates' Conflict in Ukraine

2021-11-20T02:17+0000

Under the amendment, the US president will determine whether the Russian government is engaged in or knowingly supports a significant escalation in hostilities or hostile action in or against Ukraine compared to levels before November 1, 2021.The sanctions would target high-level Russian government and military officials, entities and officials tied to Nord Stream 2, Russian banks, and state-owned businesses.The measure would also ban primary and secondary sovereign debt transactions. Moreover, the measure would authorize additional security assistance for Ukraine.The amendment was submitted to be part of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which the US Senate agreed to begin debate on Friday morning.Western media has repeatedly reported on the alleged Russian military build-up since late last month, saying it started after Russia had completed large-scale joint military exercises with Belarus Zapad-2021.Commenting on the matter, Moscow said last week that western media reports about Russia pulling troops to the Ukrainian border did not correspond to reality. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also pointed out the provocative nature of the recent exercises conducted by the United States and a number of its allies in the Black Sea.

