https://sputniknews.com/20211120/russia-and-israel-discuss-bilateral-travel-and-recognition-of-vaccination-certificates-1090881585.html

Russia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates

Russia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has had a meeting with an Israeli government delegation led by Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov to... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-20T11:28+0000

2021-11-20T11:28+0000

2021-11-20T11:28+0000

pandemic

russia

israel

vaccines

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082492642_0:76:3375:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_6f4a57c535bf97e5091c9c4dfcbeb78a.jpg

The Russian ministry noted that foreigners are currently banned from travelling to Israel on tourist visas.Israel recognised Sputnik V against the coronavirus said it will allow those inoculated with the vaccine to enter the country starting mid-November. However, the date was later changed to 1 December due to technical difficulties.Sputnik V is also expected to be authorised by the UN health agency by the end of the year.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pandemic, russia, israel, vaccines