https://sputniknews.com/20211120/russia-and-israel-discuss-bilateral-travel-and-recognition-of-vaccination-certificates-1090881585.html
Russia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates
Russia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has had a meeting with an Israeli government delegation led by Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov to... 20.11.2021
pandemic
russia
israel
vaccines
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082492642_0:76:3375:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_6f4a57c535bf97e5091c9c4dfcbeb78a.jpg
The Russian ministry noted that foreigners are currently banned from travelling to Israel on tourist visas.Israel recognised Sputnik V against the coronavirus said it will allow those inoculated with the vaccine to enter the country starting mid-November. However, the date was later changed to 1 December due to technical difficulties.Sputnik V is also expected to be authorised by the UN health agency by the end of the year.
Russia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates

11:28 GMT 20.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has had a meeting with an Israeli government delegation led by Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov to discuss the resumption of bilateral travel and mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Russian health ministry said.

"Health Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko met with a government delegation of Israel, which was headed by Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov. The main issue to discuss was facilitating mutual travel between Russia and Israel, which is a complicated task at times of the pandemic", the press release read.

The Russian ministry noted that foreigners are currently banned from travelling to Israel on tourist visas.

"Mikhail Murashko supported setting up a working group on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates between Russia and Israel, which was discussed at the recent video call with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz", the ministry said.

Israel recognised Sputnik V against the coronavirus said it will allow those inoculated with the vaccine to enter the country starting mid-November. However, the date was later changed to 1 December due to technical difficulties.
Sputnik V is also expected to be authorised by the UN health agency by the end of the year.
