RDIF Welcomes Israel's Recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine
RDIF Welcomes Israel’s Recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine
Israel will recognise Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and is expected to allow those inoculated with the jab to enter the country starting mid-November.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has welcomed Israel's recognition of Sputnik V and called for an end of COVID-19 vaccine discrimination.In a press release out 28 October, RDIF stressed that countries that choose to open their borders for those inoculated with the Russian vaccine will boost tourism and help their economies recover more swiftly.Thus, Israel has joined a list of 100 countries which have already approved the entry of those vaccinated with the Russian jab.Russia's sovereign wealth fund has stated that a total of 31 countries have no additional coronavirus-related requirements for those inoculated with Sputnik V, while an additional 50 nations would need negative PCR tests or positive antibody tests. 20 countries require Sputnik V-vaccinated visitors to quarantine upon arrival.The decision to give a greenlight to Sputnik V was announced by Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov on 27 October. The official clarified that tourists would be asked to take a serology test upon entry, but the requirement will be lifted as soon as the World Health Organisation (WHO) approves the Russian vaccine. Sputnik V is expected to be authorised by the UN health agency by the end of the year.Sputnik V, the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, shows 91.6 percent efficacy and has been approved for use in 70 countries, representing a total population of four billion people, or 50 percent of the world's population.
19:07 GMT 28.10.2021
Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Sputnik V logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021.
est tubes are seen in front of a displayed Sputnik V logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Israel will recognise Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and is expected to allow those inoculated with the jab to enter the country starting mid-November. The date could be pushed back if Russia ends up on the "red list" due to a surge in daily COVID-19 cases.
