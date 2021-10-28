https://sputniknews.com/20211028/rdif-welcomes-israels-recognition-of-sputnik-v-vaccine-1090288722.html

RDIF Welcomes Israel’s Recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine

RDIF Welcomes Israel’s Recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine

Israel will recognise Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and is expected to allow those inoculated with the jab to enter the country starting... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has welcomed Israel's recognition of Sputnik V and called for an end of COVID-19 vaccine discrimination.In a press release out 28 October, RDIF stressed that countries that choose to open their borders for those inoculated with the Russian vaccine will boost tourism and help their economies recover more swiftly.Thus, Israel has joined a list of 100 countries which have already approved the entry of those vaccinated with the Russian jab.Russia's sovereign wealth fund has stated that a total of 31 countries have no additional coronavirus-related requirements for those inoculated with Sputnik V, while an additional 50 nations would need negative PCR tests or positive antibody tests. 20 countries require Sputnik V-vaccinated visitors to quarantine upon arrival.The decision to give a greenlight to Sputnik V was announced by Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov on 27 October. The official clarified that tourists would be asked to take a serology test upon entry, but the requirement will be lifted as soon as the World Health Organisation (WHO) approves the Russian vaccine. Sputnik V is expected to be authorised by the UN health agency by the end of the year.Sputnik V, the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, shows 91.6 percent efficacy and has been approved for use in 70 countries, representing a total population of four billion people, or 50 percent of the world's population.

