Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/malcolm-x-killing-exonerations-voting-rights-struggle-workers--the-great-resignation-1090869302.html
Malcolm X Killing Exonerations; Voting Rights Struggle; Workers & The Great Resignation
Malcolm X Killing Exonerations; Voting Rights Struggle; Workers & The Great Resignation
Wall Street bankers see wealth increase as the country struggles. How increasing inequality hurts our future. 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T11:30+0000
2021-11-20T11:30+0000
wall street
protests
joe biden
inflation
malcolm x
self-defense
inequality
voting rights
fbi
political misfits
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090869242_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9dfe684ae6bd38361678d74c706f5b.png
Malcolm X Killing Exonerations; Voting Rights Struggle; Workers & The Great Resignation
Wall Street bankers see wealth increase as the country struggles. How increasing inequality hurts our future.
Baba Zak A. Kondo, professor of history at Baltimore City Community College and author of "Conspiracies: Unraveling the Assassination of Malcolm X,” tells us about developments in the case of the assassination of Malcolm X, where two of the men found guilty of the killing got their convictions thrown out on Thursday, and the tragedy of having the lives of two innocent men destroyed due to these wrongful convictions. We talk about how this is representative of the story of the system of state violence in America, the role of the FBI and FBI informants in this case, whether the US government was involved, and the importance of finding out the truth about Malcolm X’s death.Lena Taylor, state senator from Wisconsin, joins us to discuss the fight for voting rights in the U.S., the protests in front of the White House, where dozens were arrested, and the importance of engaging in direct action to fight for fundamental rights and representation in our democracy. We also talk about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, whether justice will be served, one of the central themes, in this case, that hinges on who has the right to space and who gets to claim self-defense, and how these concepts and rights get allotted unequally.Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about Wall Street bankers and traders being in line for the biggest bonus increases since 2009, in some cases 30% to 35% increases, and how this exacerbates inequality, with most working-class people seeing wages stagnate and navigating increasing precarity. We talk about the “Great Resignation” and the debate around its causes and its scale, whether this is a sign of workers gaining a certain degree of agency or if there are other elements at play, the debate around the origins and causes of the current wave of inflation, and how the conventional wisdom analysis of this phenomenon is ideologically loaded.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Austin Pelli
Austin Pelli
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090869242_225:0:1158:700_1920x0_80_0_0_43caabbba6c2688df5a57eb3f76526b3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wall street, protests, joe biden, inflation, malcolm x, self-defense, inequality, voting rights, fbi, political misfits, kyle rittenhouse, аудио, radio

Malcolm X Killing Exonerations; Voting Rights Struggle; Workers & The Great Resignation

11:30 GMT 20.11.2021
Malcolm X Killing Exonerations; Voting Rights Struggle; Workers & The Great Resignation
Subscribe
Austin Pelli
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Wall Street bankers see wealth increase as the country struggles. How increasing inequality hurts our future.
Baba Zak A. Kondo, professor of history at Baltimore City Community College and author of "Conspiracies: Unraveling the Assassination of Malcolm X,” tells us about developments in the case of the assassination of Malcolm X, where two of the men found guilty of the killing got their convictions thrown out on Thursday, and the tragedy of having the lives of two innocent men destroyed due to these wrongful convictions. We talk about how this is representative of the story of the system of state violence in America, the role of the FBI and FBI informants in this case, whether the US government was involved, and the importance of finding out the truth about Malcolm X’s death.
Lena Taylor, state senator from Wisconsin, joins us to discuss the fight for voting rights in the U.S., the protests in front of the White House, where dozens were arrested, and the importance of engaging in direct action to fight for fundamental rights and representation in our democracy. We also talk about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, whether justice will be served, one of the central themes, in this case, that hinges on who has the right to space and who gets to claim self-defense, and how these concepts and rights get allotted unequally.
Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, joins hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber to talk about Wall Street bankers and traders being in line for the biggest bonus increases since 2009, in some cases 30% to 35% increases, and how this exacerbates inequality, with most working-class people seeing wages stagnate and navigating increasing precarity. We talk about the “Great Resignation” and the debate around its causes and its scale, whether this is a sign of workers gaining a certain degree of agency or if there are other elements at play, the debate around the origins and causes of the current wave of inflation, and how the conventional wisdom analysis of this phenomenon is ideologically loaded.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:58 GMTPentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops
11:58 GMTVideo of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral
11:49 GMTMother of Necrophile Fuller's Victim Who Was Raped in Morgue Calls on Hospital Boss to Resign
11:28 GMTRussia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates
10:45 GMTFire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video
10:42 GMTTrump Praises Jury for Not Bowing to External Pressure in Kyle Rittenhouse Case
10:31 GMTProtests Against Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Held in Vienna
09:39 GMTPolish Defence Minister Reports Continued Attempts by Migrants to Storm Border Overnight
09:36 GMTBiden Wants 'a Stronger Europe', State Department Counselor Says
09:22 GMTAt Least 17 Dead, Over 100 Missing as Heavy Rains in Southern India Trigger Massive Floods - Video
09:02 GMT'F**k You, F**got': Wales Star Gareth Bale Abused by Real Madrid Fans Upon Return to Spain - Video
07:47 GMT'Trafficking Gangs' in Germany Reportedly Fuelling Channel Crossings Amid UK Migration Crisis
07:41 GMTFilipino Pastor Who Claimed to Be 'Son of God' Charged With Sex Trafficking, Report Says
06:55 GMTJapan Mulls Releasing Oil Reserves to Respond to Increasing Prices, Reports Suggest
06:31 GMT'Political Rubbish': Chinese Media Blasts US Senator Cotton for Calls to Boycott Beijing Olympics
06:28 GMTIranian Revolutionary Guard Seizes Foreign Ship in Persian Gulf for Smuggling Diesel - VIDEO
06:24 GMTSalma Hayek's 'Horrific' Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci' Leaves Netizens in Splits
05:52 GMTPolice Across US Brace for Possible Weekend of Unrest After Rittenhouse Verdict
05:40 GMTSecond US Regulator Approves Booster Doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines for Adults
05:39 GMTRoyal Trophy: Photo of Grinning Prince Andrew 'Was Shown Off in Epstein's Mansion'