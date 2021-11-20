Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Yellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/italians-protest-against-covid-green-pass-in-rome-1090879849.html
Italians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
Italians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
Previously, mass demonstrations against the coronavirus measures have hit Rome, Milan, Trieste, and other Italian cities, resulting in clashes between police... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-20T13:57+0000
2021-11-20T13:57+0000
protests
europe
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082608966_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49bef9e57040e513ae4912f28cc4d73d.jpg
Sputnik is live from Rome, where people are gathering to protest against a green pass - a certificate showing proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or a recent negative PCR test.The pass had been mandatory on public transport and indoor spaces, but from 15 October it became mandatory to enter public and private workplaces, as authorities brace for a new spike in coronavirus infections.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com Wha
0
Mayne them Eyeties don't want to be maimed. eh? Friday Nov. 12. Dr. Fauci told The New York Times podcast that the vaccines did not work as advertised and that Americans are in danger due to their waning immunity.. Global Research. Dr. Gérard Delépine, a French oncologist, orthopedic surgeon, and statistician, has presented overwhelming evidence suggesting that the vaccinated are exposed to a vastly increased risk of dying compared to the unvaccinated.
0
2
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Italians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
Italians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
2021-11-20T13:57+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082608966_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1b001313c1724f95acbb8ef0eb53b08b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
protests, europe, italy, видео

Italians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome

13:57 GMT 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANDREAS SOLAROProtesters (Rear) face a line of anti-riot Police officers on April 12, 2021 on Piazza San Silvestro in central Rome during a demonstration of restaurant owners and workers, entrepreneurs and small businesses owners, demanding the easing of lockdown restrictions and financial assistance from the government, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters (Rear) face a line of anti-riot Police officers on April 12, 2021 on Piazza San Silvestro in central Rome during a demonstration of restaurant owners and workers, entrepreneurs and small businesses owners, demanding the easing of lockdown restrictions and financial assistance from the government, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / ANDREAS SOLARO
Subscribe
Previously, mass demonstrations against the coronavirus measures have hit Rome, Milan, Trieste, and other Italian cities, resulting in clashes between police and protesters.
Sputnik is live from Rome, where people are gathering to protest against a green pass - a certificate showing proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or a recent negative PCR test.
The pass had been mandatory on public transport and indoor spaces, but from 15 October it became mandatory to enter public and private workplaces, as authorities brace for a new spike in coronavirus infections.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
1150000
Discuss
Popular comments
Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104 @ gmail.com Wha
gwgodwin walmper
20 November, 17:19 GMT
000000
Mayne them Eyeties don't want to be maimed. eh? Friday Nov. 12. Dr. Fauci told The New York Times podcast that the vaccines did not work as advertised and that Americans are in danger due to their waning immunity.. Global Research. Dr. Gérard Delépine, a French oncologist, orthopedic surgeon, and statistician, has presented overwhelming evidence suggesting that the vaccinated are exposed to a vastly increased risk of dying compared to the unvaccinated.
Thomas Turk
20 November, 17:20 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:01 GMTMacron Fishing in Troubled Waters as UK-EU Talks on NI Protocol Make Slow Progress
14:16 GMTPro-Israel Pastor 'Asks Forgiveness' After Michael Flynn Calls for 'One Religion' in His Church
14:10 GMTTwo Yellow Vests Protesters Detained Over Graffiti Showing 'Macron Having Sex With Police Prefect'
13:57 GMTItalians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome
13:39 GMTHizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir - Video
13:36 GMTYemen's Houthis Claim to Have Attacked Military Base, Oil Refineries in Saudi Cities
13:26 GMTCzech Republic and Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases
13:17 GMTUproar as Brazilian Journalist Claims Brazil Needs to Kill Its Jews to Become as Rich as Germany
13:14 GMTTwenty Arrested, Seven Reportedly Injured at COVID-19 Protests in Netherlands - Videos
13:11 GMTVideos: Portland Engulfed by Overnight Riots as Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted on All Charges
13:06 GMTRussian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognise Same-Sex Marriages
12:56 GMTNYT Reporter Had Her Kenosha Riots Piece Delayed Until After Biden's Victory in 2020
12:55 GMTNous Toutes Movement Holds Protest Against Gender-Based Violence in Paris
12:51 GMTYellow Vests Hit Streets of Paris to Mark Movement's Third Anniversary
12:22 GMTShopping Centre in Nottingham Evacuated After Gas Leak Reported - Photos, Video
11:58 GMTPentagon Chief Says Iranian Drones Pose Threat to US Troops
11:58 GMTVideo of Indian Teenager Mimicking 'Friends' Characters Goes Viral
11:49 GMTMother of Necrophile Fuller's Victim Who Was Raped in Morgue Calls on Hospital Boss to Resign
11:28 GMTRussia and Israel Discuss Bilateral Travel and Recognition of Vaccination Certificates
10:45 GMTFire Breaks Out Near Place de L'Opera in Paris - Video