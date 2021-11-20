https://sputniknews.com/20211120/italians-protest-against-covid-green-pass-in-rome-1090879849.html

Italians Protest Against COVID Green Pass in Rome

Previously, mass demonstrations against the coronavirus measures have hit Rome, Milan, Trieste, and other Italian cities, resulting in clashes between police... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Rome, where people are gathering to protest against a green pass - a certificate showing proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or a recent negative PCR test.The pass had been mandatory on public transport and indoor spaces, but from 15 October it became mandatory to enter public and private workplaces, as authorities brace for a new spike in coronavirus infections.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

