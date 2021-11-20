Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211120/calls-mount-for-us-govt-to-bolster-planetary-defense-amid-threat-of-armaggedon---report-1090891115.html
Calls Mount for US Gov't to Bolster Planetary Defense Amid Threat of Armaggedon - Report
Calls Mount for US Gov't to Bolster Planetary Defense Amid Threat of Armaggedon - Report
Expert Worried About Potential Cosmic Threat in The Wake of NASA’s Project to Attack Asteroid
2021-11-20T23:27+0000
2021-11-20T23:27+0000
tech
nasa
collision
asteroid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/45/1077044560_0:0:1820:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_666bd14ebc5a12990df40cd9b0643155.jpg
Experts warn that the threat of dangerous collisions with celestial bodies persists, while there is still no country or agency that has been put in charge of tackling the threat, Politico reported Saturday.Asteroids collide with Earth every day, but in most cases, they are small and burn up in the Earth's atmosphere before reaching its surface. According to NASA, the possibility of a larger asteroid striking Earth is a “once a millennium type of event." However, this does not mean that two similar events cannot occur even in the same year.So far, calculations have shown that the current military arsenal is not able to prevent a collision with a larger asteroid. Some smaller objects could be sprayed or cracked into some fragments, but even these pieces would cause considerable damage.Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), a member of the Armed Services and Commerce committees, also told Politico that a possible asteroid strike is among the “unique threats to national security," and the US government needs to do more “to bolster federal planetary defense efforts.”Chris Mattman, the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, reportedly shared with The New York Post that any potentially dangerous strike would likely involve “a whole of government effort” response.NASA Set to Conduct First Planetary Defense Test MissionAs of today, scientists agree that the safest way to prevent a potential Armageddon is to “gently turn away” the asteroid from its trajectory towards Earth. To examine the efficiency of such tactics and assess the consequences, such a mission, also known as DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), is scheduled by NASA for November 24.The agency is set to launch a rocket traveling at a speed of 16,000 miles per hour at the asteroid Dimorphos, which is not a threat to Earth, but is nonetheless “a perfect testing ground to see if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered in the future.”The mission has raised questions as to who should track and respond to potential threats. Astronomers have outlined several asteroids which pose the largest threat, the most dangerous of which until 2021 was considered Apophis (2004 MN4), whose diameter is about 325 meters. It was believed till this year that it could approach the Earth at a distance of about 31,000 kilometers, but scientists later reviewed the asteroid's trajectory and found it to be less of a threat.Observation is a key element of planetary defense, but tracking celestial bodies through a telescope limits the accuracy of the data. Another option is to mark an asteroid with a beacon that would enable its course to be tracked. In 2014, the Japanese space agency launched the Hayabusa-2 spacecraft into the orbit of the asteroid Ryugu, and two years later, the US launched the automatic interplanetary station OSIRIS-Rex into the orbit of Bennu (1999 RQ36), which landed on the asteroid in 2019.Meanwhile, other experts have suggested that the US should not work alone on the issue of planetary defense.Without international cooperation, there would be “disinformation and rivalries and wasted resources,” Jones warned.Namrata Goswami, an author of “Scramble for the Skies, also warned about a potential arms race in space, saying that “If China jumps ahead of the U.S. in regard to planetary defense, it will be a game-changer.”
https://sputniknews.com/20210728/un-says-majority-of-big-asteroids-and-comets-flying-close-to-earth-still-havent-been-identified-1083477410.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/45/1077044560_231:0:1596:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_0480300082ef1ce5314359b66869ce79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, nasa, collision, asteroid

Calls Mount for US Gov't to Bolster Planetary Defense Amid Threat of Armaggedon - Report

23:27 GMT 20.11.2021
© NASAAsteroid
Asteroid - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2021
© NASA
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The history of our planet has already seen devastating meteor strikes, including the one that hit Earth approximately 66 million years ago and is widely believed to have wiped out the dinosaurs. Numerous craters on Earth’s surface tell us that such strikes could occur from time to time, raising concerns of unpredictable damage.
Experts warn that the threat of dangerous collisions with celestial bodies persists, while there is still no country or agency that has been put in charge of tackling the threat, Politico reported Saturday.
Asteroids collide with Earth every day, but in most cases, they are small and burn up in the Earth's atmosphere before reaching its surface. According to NASA, the possibility of a larger asteroid striking Earth is a “once a millennium type of event." However, this does not mean that two similar events cannot occur even in the same year.
So far, calculations have shown that the current military arsenal is not able to prevent a collision with a larger asteroid. Some smaller objects could be sprayed or cracked into some fragments, but even these pieces would cause considerable damage.
“No one is tasked with mitigation,” said former Air Force space strategist Peter Garretson. “Congress did put in law that the White House identify who should be responsible, but fully four subsequent administrations so far have blown off their request.”
Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), a member of the Armed Services and Commerce committees, also told Politico that a possible asteroid strike is among the “unique threats to national security," and the US government needs to do more “to bolster federal planetary defense efforts.”
“There are three million asteroids and we have not a freaking clue where they are and they are flying around us,” said Danica Remy, president of the B612 Foundation, which is building a database to track near-Earth objects. “We’ve barely made a dent.”
Chris Mattman, the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer for the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, reportedly shared with The New York Post that any potentially dangerous strike would likely involve “a whole of government effort” response.

NASA Set to Conduct First Planetary Defense Test Mission

As of today, scientists agree that the safest way to prevent a potential Armageddon is to “gently turn away” the asteroid from its trajectory towards Earth. To examine the efficiency of such tactics and assess the consequences, such a mission, also known as DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), is scheduled by NASA for November 24.
The agency is set to launch a rocket traveling at a speed of 16,000 miles per hour at the asteroid Dimorphos, which is not a threat to Earth, but is nonetheless “a perfect testing ground to see if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered in the future.”
"The Didymos system is the ideal candidate for DART because it poses no actual impact threat to Earth, and scientists can measure the change in Dimorphos’ orbit with ground-based telescopes," NASA said.
The mission has raised questions as to who should track and respond to potential threats. Astronomers have outlined several asteroids which pose the largest threat, the most dangerous of which until 2021 was considered Apophis (2004 MN4), whose diameter is about 325 meters. It was believed till this year that it could approach the Earth at a distance of about 31,000 kilometers, but scientists later reviewed the asteroid's trajectory and found it to be less of a threat.
Observation is a key element of planetary defense, but tracking celestial bodies through a telescope limits the accuracy of the data. Another option is to mark an asteroid with a beacon that would enable its course to be tracked. In 2014, the Japanese space agency launched the Hayabusa-2 spacecraft into the orbit of the asteroid Ryugu, and two years later, the US launched the automatic interplanetary station OSIRIS-Rex into the orbit of Bennu (1999 RQ36), which landed on the asteroid in 2019.
Asteroid - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2021
UN Says Majority of Big Asteroids and Comets Flying 'Close' to Earth Still Haven't Been Identified
28 July, 10:38 GMT
Meanwhile, other experts have suggested that the US should not work alone on the issue of planetary defense.

“It is not a space race,” Thomas Jones, a planetary scientist and former astronaut, reportedly told Politico. “We can put together an international response. That’s the way to do this.”

Without international cooperation, there would be “disinformation and rivalries and wasted resources,” Jones warned.
Namrata Goswami, an author of “Scramble for the Skies, also warned about a potential arms race in space, saying that “If China jumps ahead of the U.S. in regard to planetary defense, it will be a game-changer.”
100301
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:17 GMTNumerous Death Threats Forced Rittenhouse’s Defence Attorney to Change Cell Phone, Report Says
00:08 GMTBitcoin's Paternity Test: Scientists Fight in Court for Title of Cryptocurrency's Inventor - Report
YesterdayCalls Mount for US Gov't to Bolster Planetary Defense Amid Threat of Armaggedon - Report
YesterdayLabour Pledges to Shield Transgender Brits From ‘Hate Crimes’ — But Not Women
YesterdayUsers Angry at Disgraced Cuomo for Tweeting About 'Stain' & 'Values' on Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
YesterdayOver Half of NYPD Officers Wish They Never Joined the Blue Due to 'Far-Left Politics' - Report
YesterdayOver 1,000 People Evacuated in Czech Ostrava After WWII Bomb Found
YesterdayAnother Pandemic of Evolved SARS Viruses Could Come From Rodents, Study Says
Yesterday'Accidentally Fired' Gun Triggers Mass Panic at Atlanta Airport - Video
YesterdayFormer 'Fixer' for US Billionaire Claims He Ran Montana Town as Personal 'Harem'
YesterdayEuropean Union's 'Plan for Joint Military Force' Leaked to US Press
YesterdayPentagon Chief Confirms US to End Combat Mission in Iraq in 2021
YesterdayWhite House Communications Chief Steps Down as Biden's Ratings Continue to Fall
YesterdayColombian President Slams Police Academy Cadets Donning Nazi Uniforms
YesterdayChinese Embassy to Help Raise Money for Pandas Living in Finnish Zoo
YesterdayAbout 35,000 People Rally Against COVID-19 Restrictions in Vienna
YesterdayPolish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives
YesterdayIel: France Divided After Dictionary Introduces Gender Neutral Pronoun
Yesterday'Un-Islamic': Pakistan Removes Chemical Castration Clause From New Anti-Rape Law
YesterdayBlinken: US Shares 'Real Concerns' With EU Over 'Russian Activities at Ukrainian Border'