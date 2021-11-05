https://sputniknews.com/20211105/nasa-to-launch-first-spacecraft-to-hit-asteroid-to-test-defense-technologies-1090493245.html

NASA to Launch First Spacecraft to Hit Asteroid to Test Defence Technologies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – On 24 November, NASA will launch the first spacecraft designed to collide with an asteroid and help test technologies preventing space...

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is set to hit the smaller asteroid of the two-asteroid system Didymos and change its trajectory through kinetic impact.However, the collision doesn't aim to fully destroy the asteroid, but to slightly change its orbit, within one degree, according to DART coordination lead Nancy Chabot.DART will be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in the US state of California.

