'Accidentally Fired' Gun Triggers Mass Panic at Atlanta Airport - Video
'Accidentally Fired' Gun Triggers Mass Panic at Atlanta Airport - Video
A gun discharge that later turned out to be unintentional caused chaos among passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday afternoon.The airport confirmed there was no active shooter on the premises.Footage circulating on social media showed people lying low on the floor and screaming in panic, trying to escape the scene.According to Atlanta Police, the gun was unintentionally discharged at the main security checkpoint.
20:27 GMT 20.11.2021 (Updated: 20:31 GMT 20.11.2021)
The airport was presumably super-busy when the incident took place as the Thanksgiving travel rush is underway in the United States. Luckily, no passengers or employees were injured, police said.
A gun discharge that later turned out to be unintentional caused chaos among passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday afternoon.
The airport
confirmed
there was no active shooter on the premises.
Footage circulating on social media showed people lying low on the floor and screaming in panic, trying to escape the scene.
According to Atlanta Police, the gun was unintentionally discharged at the main security checkpoint.