https://sputniknews.com/20211120/accidentally-fired-gun-triggers-mass-panic-at-atlanta-airport---video-1090889462.html

'Accidentally Fired' Gun Triggers Mass Panic at Atlanta Airport - Video

'Accidentally Fired' Gun Triggers Mass Panic at Atlanta Airport - Video

The airport was presumably super-busy when the incident took place as the Thanksgiving travel rush is underway in the United States. Luckily, no passengers or... 20.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-20T20:27+0000

2021-11-20T20:27+0000

2021-11-20T20:31+0000

us

airport

police

chaos

panic

gunfire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/14/1090889561_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb9ba443773c26247c57de758ffc8a7.jpg

A gun discharge that later turned out to be unintentional caused chaos among passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday afternoon.The airport confirmed there was no active shooter on the premises.Footage circulating on social media showed people lying low on the floor and screaming in panic, trying to escape the scene.According to Atlanta Police, the gun was unintentionally discharged at the main security checkpoint.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

us, airport, police, chaos, panic, gunfire