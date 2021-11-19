https://sputniknews.com/20211119/never-say-shalom-hamas-urges-justin-bieber-to-cancel-concert-in-israel-1090858106.html

Never Say Shalom? Hamas Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Concert in Israel

Bieber last appeared in Israel back in 2017, when he gathered about half a million people to his concert. 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

Justin Bieber has received calls to cancel his event - but it has nothing to do with his haters. "The Artistic Production Department in Hamas" urged the singer to call off his planned concert in Tel Aviv scheduled for 13 October 2022, KAN news reported.The organisation stated that Bieber should not perform at Hayarkon Park next year (which is part of his Justice World Tour), but instead boycott Israel altogether due to its "crimes against the Palestinian people".So far, the celebrity has not commented on the call; however, some netizens already reacted by posting a bunch of memes about the bizarre situation.

