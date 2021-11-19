Never Say Shalom? Hamas Urges Justin Bieber to Cancel Concert in Israel
© AP Photo / Francois Mori, FileSinger Justin Bieber
Bieber last appeared in Israel back in 2017, when he gathered about half a million people to his concert.
Justin Bieber has received calls to cancel his event - but it has nothing to do with his haters. "The Artistic Production Department in Hamas" urged the singer to call off his planned concert in Tel Aviv scheduled for 13 October 2022, KAN news reported.
The organisation stated that Bieber should not perform at Hayarkon Park next year (which is part of his Justice World Tour), but instead boycott Israel altogether due to its "crimes against the Palestinian people".
Hamas' Artistic Production Department sent a statement to Palestinian news agencies condemning the approval of Justin Bieber's (@justinbieber) concert in Tel-Aviv next year. Hamas calls on Bieber to cancel the concert and to boycott #Israel. pic.twitter.com/zgZgnOsF8O— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 18, 2021
So far, the celebrity has not commented on the call; however, some netizens already reacted by posting a bunch of memes about the bizarre situation.
Lol, who knew that Hamas guys are envy Bieber fans? 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/keRM9jGpb3— Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍 ✡️ (@just_whatever) November 18, 2021
i support this— Yanzinator (@hanzinyankee) November 18, 2021
keep Justin Bieber out of Israel
https://t.co/6DfgIgRjxb pic.twitter.com/mMGsYdP6j0— قوهيليت | קהלת | 𓂆 Qohelet (@WaYeqahelAmo) November 18, 2021
Thursday: Hamas calls on Justin Bieber to cancel Israel gig— Daniel Hilton (@DanielHiltonCFC) November 19, 2021
Friday: Priti Patel designates Hamas a terrorist group
Coincidence???
Interesting that this tweet comes out one day after Hamas called Justin Bieber not to come preform in Israel.— Keren (@klmv123) November 19, 2021
Naftali Bennet is a Belieber❕ pic.twitter.com/2CnFlTBDuP