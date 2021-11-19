https://sputniknews.com/20211119/lopez-obrador-says-biden-first-us-president-to-make-clear-vow-to-improve-lives-of-migrants-1090844025.html

Lopez Obrador Claims Biden First US President to Make Clear Vow to Improve Lives of Migrants

Lopez Obrador Claims Biden First US President to Make Clear Vow to Improve Lives of Migrants

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during remarks at the White House that Joe Biden is the first US president to make a... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T02:23+0000

2021-11-19T02:23+0000

2021-11-19T02:28+0000

joe biden

migration policy

us

mexico

migrants

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090843999_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3bb23b28ebec2cf1a3162daf92d438.jpg

"President Biden, no president in the history of the United States has expressed as you have such a clear and certain commitment to improve the situation of the migrants," Lopez Obrador said at the beginning of the North American Leaders' Summit on Thursday.Lopez Obrador urged Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress to support Biden's proposal to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented migrants who live and work in the United States.The Mexican president said migrants should not be rejected and highlighted their importance to the work force in the United States and Canada.Lopez Obrador, Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a trilateral meeting at the White House on Thursday afternoon to discuss a range of regional and global issues related to immigration, trade, climate change, COVID-19, and security.

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, migration policy, us, mexico, migrants