Live Updates: Putin, Lukashenko Voice Concern Over Poland's 'Brutal' Actions on Border

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving on their borders with Belarus and accused Minsk of encouraging refugees to cross into the EU.
The situation on the Belarus-Poland border remains tense, as migrants gathering in Belarus tried to get into the EU earlier this week. The refugees were dispersed by polish border guards using water cannons and tear gas as they tried to cross the fence and enter the country.
10:12 GMT 19.11.2021
France's Top Diplomat Accuses Belarusian Leader of Hostage-Taking Amid Migration Crisis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has called Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a dictator and accused him of hostage-taking amid the Belarusian-Polish border crisis.
The diplomat stressed in an interview with the Le Monde newspaper that he does not comment on any statements about Russia’s alleged links to the border issue but noted that Moscow and Belarus have “close ties.”
"In this regard, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin should be able to appeal to Lukashenko to halt this vile and criminal initiative. This is a hostage situation. Lukashenko is used to this. It was him who arranged plane hijackings, suppressed the population, stole the elections. This is a dictator," Le Drian said.
The international community should address the “instrumentalization of migrants by the dictator” as a “cynical provocation,” show solidarity with EU nations who have become "victims of manipulation" in the ongoing crisis, he added.
"The situation requires new sanctions against Minsk," Le Drian said.
09:46 GMT 19.11.2021
Putin and Lukashenko Discuss Crisis on Poland-Belarus Border
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the Belarus-Poland border crisis on Friday and voiced concern over Warsaw’s actions, the Kremlin said.
"Serious concern was expressed about the unacceptable, brutal actions of the Polish border guards, including the active use of brute force and special equipment," the Kremlin said in a statement.
08:46 GMT 19.11.2021
Belarusian Investigators Recognise 65 People as Victims in Border Violence Case
"As of this morning, as I was informed, 65 people were interrogated and recognised as victims of illegal actions. These are two citizens of Belarus, one citizen of Russia, the rest are Iraqi citizens, including 14 minors, women", Belarusian Investigative Committee spokesman Gora told reporters, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.