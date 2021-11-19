Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/live-updates-belarus-recognises-65-people-as-border-violence-victims-after-poland-disperses-crowd-1090852093.html
Live Updates: Putin, Lukashenko Voice Concern Over Poland's 'Brutal' Actions on Border
Live Updates: Putin, Lukashenko Voice Concern Over Poland's 'Brutal' Actions on Border
Since July, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving on their borders with Belarus and accused Minsk... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T08:40+0000
2021-11-19T10:11+0000
belarus
europe
poland
border
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090804698_0:0:3079:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_7885dd56eaa33829203d87a239d20e3e.jpg
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090804698_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8111e803ed5ac4e7957f800fb889a38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, europe, poland, border, migrants, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A migrant wrapped in a blanket of Red Cross is surrounded by journalists in a forest near the Polish-Belarusian border outside Narewka, Poland November 9, 2021 - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Putin, Lukashenko Voice Concern Over Poland's 'Brutal' Actions on Border

08:40 GMT 19.11.2021 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 19.11.2021)
Subscribe
Since July, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving on their borders with Belarus and accused Minsk of encouraging refugees to cross into the EU.
The situation on the Belarus-Poland border remains tense, as migrants gathering in Belarus tried to get into the EU earlier this week. The refugees were dispersed by polish border guards using water cannons and tear gas as they tried to cross the fence and enter the country.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
10:12 GMT 19.11.2021
France's Top Diplomat Accuses Belarusian Leader of Hostage-Taking Amid Migration Crisis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has called Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a dictator and accused him of hostage-taking amid the Belarusian-Polish border crisis.

The diplomat stressed in an interview with the Le Monde newspaper that he does not comment on any statements about Russia’s alleged links to the border issue but noted that Moscow and Belarus have “close ties.”

"In this regard, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin should be able to appeal to Lukashenko to halt this vile and criminal initiative. This is a hostage situation. Lukashenko is used to this. It was him who arranged plane hijackings, suppressed the population, stole the elections. This is a dictator," Le Drian said.

The international community should address the “instrumentalization of migrants by the dictator” as a “cynical provocation,” show solidarity with EU nations who have become "victims of manipulation" in the ongoing crisis, he added.

"The situation requires new sanctions against Minsk," Le Drian said.
09:46 GMT 19.11.2021
Putin and Lukashenko Discuss Crisis on Poland-Belarus Border
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the Belarus-Poland border crisis on Friday and voiced concern over Warsaw’s actions, the Kremlin said.

"Serious concern was expressed about the unacceptable, brutal actions of the Polish border guards, including the active use of brute force and special equipment," the Kremlin said in a statement.

08:46 GMT 19.11.2021
Belarusian Investigators Recognise 65 People as Victims in Border Violence Case

"As of this morning, as I was informed, 65 people were interrogated and recognised as victims of illegal actions. These are two citizens of Belarus, one citizen of Russia, the rest are Iraqi citizens, including 14 minors, women", Belarusian Investigative Committee spokesman Gora told reporters, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:43 GMTChancellor Merkel and NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Press Conference in Berlin
09:35 GMTAustria Announces Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination From February
09:32 GMTSikh Devotees Take a Holy Dip, Offer Prayers to Commemorate Guru Nanak Jayanti Festival
09:02 GMTWTA May Pull Out of China Over Disappearance of Prominent Tennis Player
08:40 GMTLive Updates: Putin, Lukashenko Voice Concern Over Poland's 'Brutal' Actions on Border
08:37 GMTPriti Patel Blames Schengen Agreement for 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK
08:17 GMTAustralian Test Cricket Captain Tim Paine Quits as Sexting Controversy Escalates
08:15 GMTUS Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says
08:11 GMTScientist Disputes WHO Report on COVID-19 Patient Zero, Says First Case Was Linked to Animal Market
07:19 GMTMigrants Flock to Bruzgi, Belarus, Amid Crisis on Border With Poland
07:09 GMTRussian Mannequins for Surgeons Will Be Used at Universities in Tashkent
07:06 GMTSkywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
06:54 GMTDanish Military Becomes First in the World to Launch Electric Planes in Green Switch
06:49 GMTMexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control
06:35 GMTSweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence
06:30 GMTUS Hasn't Filed Charges Against Russian Community Council Over FARA Concerns, Board Member Says
05:53 GMT'She Says Everyone's an Idiot': Former Norwegian PM and Climate Pioneer Slams Greta Thunberg
05:49 GMTAlbanian PM Denies Plans to Receive Channel-Crossing Migrants as UK Doesn't Exclude Possibility
05:31 GMTIndian PM Modi Announces Controversial Farm Laws to Be Withdrawn, Urges Farmers to End Protests
05:12 GMTFour Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest