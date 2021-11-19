https://sputniknews.com/20211119/dems-blame-racism--sexism-on-vps-ratings-collapse-will-germany-freeze-over-nord-stream-rejection-1090842529.html

Dems Blame Racism & Sexism on VP's Ratings Collapse; Will Germany Freeze Over Nord Stream Rejection?

Dems Blame Racism & Sexism on VP's Ratings Collapse; Will Germany Freeze Over Nord Stream Rejection?

Germany's failure to quickly certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could guarantee a long and brutal winter for its citizens. 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T08:18+0000

2021-11-19T08:18+0000

2021-11-19T08:18+0000

nicaragua

ethiopia

taiwan

houthi

kamala harris

political misfits

kyle rittenhouse

radio

nord stream 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090842504_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_42ebebc07fdf773d6f4eafa7c40e9cb1.png

Dems Blame Racism & Sexism on VP's Ratings Collapse; Will Germany Freeze Over Nordstream 2 Rejection? Germany's failure to quickly certify the Nordstream 2 pipeline could guarantee a long and brutal winter for its citizens.

Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the horrific polling numbers for the leaders of the Democratic Party. Presidential spokesperson Jen Psaki is getting backlash after she blamed sexism and racism on the precipitous drop in polling numbers for embattled Vice President Kamala Harris. Also, the Democratic Party is struggling to find competent popular leadership as upcoming elections look bleaker by the day.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss legal cases in the US. A defendant who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery argues that he feared for his life after he and several other men chased Arbery and cornered him with a loaded shotgun. Also, the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse case is in deep and serious trouble after holding back high-definition drone footage.Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Russia has released diplomatic cables showing that France and Germany rejected a peace plan for the Donbass region in Eastern Ukraine. Also, John Bolton argues for overt regime change in Belarus.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. There is a danger of US military intervention in Ethiopia as the US state department warns pilots of surface-to-air fire in the war-torn nation. Observers are concerned that the African nation may be the latest target for regime change as neocons begin their usual regiment of propaganda against the sitting government.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US has floated a temporary nuclear deal to Israeli officials for approval before presenting it to an Iranian diplomatic corp that is sure to reject the hapless plan. Also, the Yemen war may be coming to an end as Saudi mercenaries are forced to withdraw from areas that have been seized by Houthi fighters.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. International security observers are concerned that the US TV show "60 Minutes" operates as a mouthpiece for the Washington neocons by pushing absurd propaganda about a potential Chinese invasion of Australia.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. The US and its regime change proxy, the Organization of American States, are pushing another coup attempt against Nicaragua by refusing to recognize its elections. Also, a bipartisan sanctions regime levied against the people of the Central American nation is designed to cause misery and starvation.Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss fuel problems in Europe. Germany's failure to quickly certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could guarantee a long and brutal winter for its citizens. In a self-defeating move, the fuel-starved European power is prolonging the certification of its fuel lifeline to Russia, and the people and industries of Germany are likely to pay a dear price throughout the cold season.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

nicaragua

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

nicaragua, ethiopia, taiwan, houthi, kamala harris, political misfits, kyle rittenhouse, аудио, radio, nord stream 2