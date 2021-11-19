Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Skywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
https://sputniknews.com/20211119/dems-blame-racism--sexism-on-vps-ratings-collapse-will-germany-freeze-over-nord-stream-rejection-1090842529.html
Dems Blame Racism & Sexism on VP's Ratings Collapse; Will Germany Freeze Over Nord Stream Rejection?
Dems Blame Racism & Sexism on VP's Ratings Collapse; Will Germany Freeze Over Nord Stream Rejection?
Germany's failure to quickly certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could guarantee a long and brutal winter for its citizens. 19.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-19T08:18+0000
2021-11-19T08:18+0000
nicaragua
ethiopia
taiwan
houthi
kamala harris
political misfits
kyle rittenhouse
radio
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090842504_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_42ebebc07fdf773d6f4eafa7c40e9cb1.png
Dems Blame Racism & Sexism on VP's Ratings Collapse; Will Germany Freeze Over Nordstream 2 Rejection?
Germany's failure to quickly certify the Nordstream 2 pipeline could guarantee a long and brutal winter for its citizens.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the horrific polling numbers for the leaders of the Democratic Party. Presidential spokesperson Jen Psaki is getting backlash after she blamed sexism and racism on the precipitous drop in polling numbers for embattled Vice President Kamala Harris. Also, the Democratic Party is struggling to find competent popular leadership as upcoming elections look bleaker by the day.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss legal cases in the US. A defendant who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery argues that he feared for his life after he and several other men chased Arbery and cornered him with a loaded shotgun. Also, the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse case is in deep and serious trouble after holding back high-definition drone footage.Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Russia has released diplomatic cables showing that France and Germany rejected a peace plan for the Donbass region in Eastern Ukraine. Also, John Bolton argues for overt regime change in Belarus.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. There is a danger of US military intervention in Ethiopia as the US state department warns pilots of surface-to-air fire in the war-torn nation. Observers are concerned that the African nation may be the latest target for regime change as neocons begin their usual regiment of propaganda against the sitting government.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US has floated a temporary nuclear deal to Israeli officials for approval before presenting it to an Iranian diplomatic corp that is sure to reject the hapless plan. Also, the Yemen war may be coming to an end as Saudi mercenaries are forced to withdraw from areas that have been seized by Houthi fighters.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. International security observers are concerned that the US TV show "60 Minutes" operates as a mouthpiece for the Washington neocons by pushing absurd propaganda about a potential Chinese invasion of Australia.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. The US and its regime change proxy, the Organization of American States, are pushing another coup attempt against Nicaragua by refusing to recognize its elections. Also, a bipartisan sanctions regime levied against the people of the Central American nation is designed to cause misery and starvation.Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss fuel problems in Europe. Germany's failure to quickly certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could guarantee a long and brutal winter for its citizens. In a self-defeating move, the fuel-starved European power is prolonging the certification of its fuel lifeline to Russia, and the people and industries of Germany are likely to pay a dear price throughout the cold season.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
nicaragua
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090842504_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a5b35d20d300c7957c1563c8e3154f86.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nicaragua, ethiopia, taiwan, houthi, kamala harris, political misfits, kyle rittenhouse, аудио, radio, nord stream 2

Dems Blame Racism & Sexism on VP's Ratings Collapse; Will Germany Freeze Over Nord Stream Rejection?

08:18 GMT 19.11.2021
Dems Blame Racism & Sexism on VP's Ratings Collapse; Will Germany Freeze Over Nordstream 2 Rejection?
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
Germany's failure to quickly certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could guarantee a long and brutal winter for its citizens.
Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the horrific polling numbers for the leaders of the Democratic Party. Presidential spokesperson Jen Psaki is getting backlash after she blamed sexism and racism on the precipitous drop in polling numbers for embattled Vice President Kamala Harris. Also, the Democratic Party is struggling to find competent popular leadership as upcoming elections look bleaker by the day.
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss legal cases in the US. A defendant who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery argues that he feared for his life after he and several other men chased Arbery and cornered him with a loaded shotgun. Also, the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse case is in deep and serious trouble after holding back high-definition drone footage.
Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Russia has released diplomatic cables showing that France and Germany rejected a peace plan for the Donbass region in Eastern Ukraine. Also, John Bolton argues for overt regime change in Belarus.
Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. There is a danger of US military intervention in Ethiopia as the US state department warns pilots of surface-to-air fire in the war-torn nation. Observers are concerned that the African nation may be the latest target for regime change as neocons begin their usual regiment of propaganda against the sitting government.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US has floated a temporary nuclear deal to Israeli officials for approval before presenting it to an Iranian diplomatic corp that is sure to reject the hapless plan. Also, the Yemen war may be coming to an end as Saudi mercenaries are forced to withdraw from areas that have been seized by Houthi fighters.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. International security observers are concerned that the US TV show "60 Minutes" operates as a mouthpiece for the Washington neocons by pushing absurd propaganda about a potential Chinese invasion of Australia.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss Nicaragua. The US and its regime change proxy, the Organization of American States, are pushing another coup attempt against Nicaragua by refusing to recognize its elections. Also, a bipartisan sanctions regime levied against the people of the Central American nation is designed to cause misery and starvation.
Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss fuel problems in Europe. Germany's failure to quickly certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could guarantee a long and brutal winter for its citizens. In a self-defeating move, the fuel-starved European power is prolonging the certification of its fuel lifeline to Russia, and the people and industries of Germany are likely to pay a dear price throughout the cold season.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:40 GMTLive Updates: Belarus Recognises 65 People as Border Violence Victims After Poland Disperses Crowd
08:37 GMTPriti Patel Blames Schengen Agreement for 'Mass Migration Crisis' in UK
08:17 GMTAustralian Test Cricket Captain Tim Paine Quits as Sexting Controversy Escalates
08:15 GMTUS Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Games to Harm Olympic Movement, Beijing Says
08:11 GMTScientist Disputes WHO Report on COVID-19 Patient Zero, Says First Case Was Linked to Animal Market
07:19 GMTMigrants Flock to Bruzgi, Belarus, Amid Crisis on Border With Poland
07:09 GMTRussian Mannequins for Surgeons Will Be Used at Universities in Tashkent
07:06 GMTSkywatchers Witness Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in Over 500 Years in Argentina
06:54 GMTDanish Military Becomes First in the World to Launch Electric Planes in Green Switch
06:49 GMTMexico, US, and Canada Agree on Joint Economic Development, Migration Control
06:35 GMTSweden Deploys First Patriot Missiles as It Switches to Large-Region Air Defence
06:30 GMTUS Hasn't Filed Charges Against Russian Community Council Over FARA Concerns, Board Member Says
05:53 GMT'She Says Everyone's an Idiot': Former Norwegian PM and Climate Pioneer Slams Greta Thunberg
05:49 GMTAlbanian PM Denies Plans to Receive Channel-Crossing Migrants as UK Doesn't Exclude Possibility
05:31 GMTIndian PM Modi Announces Controversial Farm Laws to Be Withdrawn, Urges Farmers to End Protests
05:12 GMTFour Chinese Patrol Ships Enter Waters Near Senkaku Islands Disputed by Japan, Reports Suggest
05:03 GMTUS Lawmakers Introduce Measure to End Recognition of Putin as Russian President After 2024
03:54 GMTGOP Senator Calls Jen Psaki ‘Baghdad Bob’ Over Inflation Comments
03:38 GMTRussiagate Collapse Could Restrain Team Biden in High-Level Talks With Moscow, Experts Say
03:28 GMTOh, Hi There! Texas CBP Agents Find Over 30 Illegal Migrants in House, One Hiding in Ceiling