Democrats Prospects for 2024 Dim as The Need for a Working Class Movement Intensifies
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kamm Howard, National Male Co-Chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to discuss a recent report released by N’COBRA outlining the impact of transgenerational trauma on the epigenetics of descendants, how that relates to the issue of reparations, the impacts of transgenerational trauma on the health of descendants of slaves, and the potential of a broader reconciliation process for people who have suffered under the boot of white supremacy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media” to discuss ongoing conflicts in Ethiopia and Sudan as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits African nations, the fallout from the coup in Sudan and resistance to it, the stakes in the conflict in Ethiopia, and the US interest and role in recent coups and conflicts on the African continent.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the ecological impact of so-called “peacekeeping” missions from the United Nations to Haiti, the role of these missions in sparking the cholera epidemic, how such actions must stem from a denial of Haitian humanity and the racism inherent to imperialism itself, and the reality of so-called peacekeeping missions.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss reported discord between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over Haris’ role in the administration and what that might mean for the 2024 presidential election, the empty promises and lack of action that came out of the COP 26 conference, and the need for an independent movement outside of the current electoral system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
