https://sputniknews.com/20211119/democrats-prospects-for-2024-dim-as-the-need-for-a-working-class-movement-intensifies-1090840428.html

Democrats Prospects for 2024 Dim as The Need for a Working Class Movement Intensifies

Democrats Prospects for 2024 Dim as The Need for a Working Class Movement Intensifies

Genetics and The Case For Reparations, Blinken Visits Africa At A Crucial Time, How Peacekeeping Destroyed Haiti's Environment 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-19T08:21+0000

2021-11-19T08:21+0000

2021-11-19T08:21+0000

ethiopia

sudan

haiti

reparations

by any means necessary

kamala harris

united nations

cop26

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090840398_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c29201cf0d7261e660c3c8976e23c659.png

Democrats Prospects For 2024 Dim As The Need For A Working Class Movement Intensifies Genetics and The Case For Reparations, Blinken Visits Africa At A Crucial Time, How Peacekeeping Destroyed haiti’s Environment

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kamm Howard, National Male Co-Chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’COBRA) to discuss a recent report released by N’COBRA outlining the impact of transgenerational trauma on the epigenetics of descendants, how that relates to the issue of reparations, the impacts of transgenerational trauma on the health of descendants of slaves, and the potential of a broader reconciliation process for people who have suffered under the boot of white supremacy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media” to discuss ongoing conflicts in Ethiopia and Sudan as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits African nations, the fallout from the coup in Sudan and resistance to it, the stakes in the conflict in Ethiopia, and the US interest and role in recent coups and conflicts on the African continent.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the ecological impact of so-called “peacekeeping” missions from the United Nations to Haiti, the role of these missions in sparking the cholera epidemic, how such actions must stem from a denial of Haitian humanity and the racism inherent to imperialism itself, and the reality of so-called peacekeeping missions.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss reported discord between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over Haris’ role in the administration and what that might mean for the 2024 presidential election, the empty promises and lack of action that came out of the COP 26 conference, and the need for an independent movement outside of the current electoral system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ethiopia

sudan

haiti

united nations

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

ethiopia, sudan, haiti, reparations, by any means necessary, kamala harris, united nations, cop26, аудио, radio