Crowd Buzz Outside Kenosha County Court as Jury Acquits Kyle Rittenhouse on All Charges

Kyle Rittenhouse has faced several charges, among them attempted homicide and reckless homicide, after he shot three people last year during violent protests... 19.11.2021, Sputnik International

A crowd of people is buzzing outside the Kenosha County Court as Kyle Rittenhouse was ruled to be not guilty on all counts.The jury ended up siding with Rittenhouse, who has denied any wrongdoing and claimed self-defence. He was accused of attempted homicide, reckless homicide, and unlawfully possessing a dangerous weapon - with the judge dismissing the latter accusations, asserting that the law on the issue is unclear.Rittenhouse shot three people during last year's violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

