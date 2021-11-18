Vice Chair of US-Based Center Where Gulen Lives Says Reports of Cleric's Death 'Fake News'

"That's a kind of fake news," Sablak said.Sablak said he saw Gulen five days ago and will see him again tonight.Police in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, where Gulen has been living since 1999, told Sputnik they have no information about reports of the Turkish cleric's death.The Pennsylvania State Police Department and Gulen's spokesperson Alp Aslandogan have not responded to requests for comment on the matter.Turkish media reported that Gulen had allegedly been poisoned on his estate in Pennsylvania. Gulen's fellowship denied this information and published a video of the preacher praying. However, Turkish journalists alleged it was a montage of previously released videos.The Turkish government defines the transnational Islamic movement of Fethullah Gulen as FETO, which is an acronym for Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization, and has accused the cleric and his movement of being the main instigator of the failed coup attempt of 2016. Gulen and his followers reject the allegation. The US refuses to extradite the activist back to Turkey.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Vice Chairman of the US-based Golden Generation Worship Sezai Sablak told Sputnik on Thursday that recent reports of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen's death are fake news.
"That's a kind of fake news," Sablak said.
Sablak said he saw Gulen five days ago and will see him again tonight.
Police in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, where Gulen has been living since 1999, told Sputnik they have no information about reports of the Turkish cleric's death.
The Pennsylvania State Police Department and Gulen's spokesperson Alp Aslandogan have not responded to requests for comment on the matter.
Turkish media reported that Gulen had allegedly been poisoned on his estate in Pennsylvania. Gulen's fellowship denied this information and published a video of the preacher praying. However, Turkish journalists alleged it was a montage of previously released videos.
"We are closely following what is happening. Sources in the US police and local media are not giving information on this matter. This does not mean that nothing happened on the estate. Probably, something happened, and it was not reported to the police. However, the organization (of Gulen) will not be able to keep it hidden for long," Washington Bureau Chief for Anadolu Agency Hakan Сopur wrote on Twitter.
The Turkish government defines the transnational Islamic movement of Fethullah Gulen as FETO, which is an acronym for Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization, and has accused the cleric and his movement of being the main instigator of the failed coup attempt of 2016. Gulen and his followers reject the allegation. The US refuses to extradite the activist back to Turkey.