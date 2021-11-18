Registration was successful!
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/uk-to-hold-public-inquiry-into-death-of-novichok-victim-dawn-sturgess-1090827103.html
UK to Hold Public Inquiry Into Death of Alleged Novichok Victim Dawn Sturgess
UK to Hold Public Inquiry Into Death of Alleged Novichok Victim Dawn Sturgess
British national Dawn Sturgess died in July 2018 from alleged poisoning by the 'Novichok' nerve agent four months after the attack on former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal. 18.11.2021
novichok
uk
russia
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079881911_0:477:1533:1339_1920x0_80_0_0_705c906387a6d71f47ec0663f63a66d6.jpg
The British government will hold a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died after allegedly ingesting Novichok in 2018.Ms Sturgess, who was 44, died after her boyfriend Charlie Rowley found a perfume bottle in a rubbish bin in Amesbury, near Salisbury, Wiltshire. Rowley survived but she died on 8 July 2018.The British police claim the perfume bottle had been used by Russian intelligence agents to smuggle novichok into the country.UK prosecutors have charged three Russians with attempting to kill Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia.Russia has denied any involvement in the incident and the two main suspects, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov maintained they were in Salisbury as tourists around the time of the Skripal poisoning.The public inquiry will be chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, who was nominated by the Lord Chief Justice.Ms Patel said: "I want to thank Baroness Hallett for agreeing to take on the role of chair and will be carefully considering her recommendations in this case. Above all though, my thoughts remain with Dawn’s family."She went on to say: "As the sponsoring department, the Home Office will provide support and ensure that the inquiry has the resources that it needs."
No. to correct the statement: "This is an important step in ensuring that the family of Dawn Sturgess get the answers the UK governemnt want them to have."
The UK is uncomfortable with France and the EU cozying with Russia . The threat that the EU and Russia get into an economical partnership will weaken the UK desperate for economical allies to replace the EU. Any pretext will be used to sabotage a rapprochement of the EU and Russia. The novichok saga is one of them...
novichok, uk, russia

UK to Hold Public Inquiry Into Death of Alleged Novichok Victim Dawn Sturgess

11:52 GMT 18.11.2021 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 18.11.2021)
Dawn Sturgess, who died after being exposed to a nerve agent in Amesbury
Dawn Sturgess, who died after being exposed to a nerve agent in Amesbury - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
Being updated
British national Dawn Sturgess died in July 2018 from alleged poisoning by the 'Novichok' nerve agent four months after the attack on former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal.
The British government will hold a public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died after allegedly ingesting Novichok in 2018.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "We are establishing an inquiry to ensure that all relevant evidence can be considered, with the hope that the family of Dawn Sturgess will get the answers they need and deserve."
Ms Sturgess, who was 44, died after her boyfriend Charlie Rowley found a perfume bottle in a rubbish bin in Amesbury, near Salisbury, Wiltshire. Rowley survived but she died on 8 July 2018.
The British police claim the perfume bottle had been used by Russian intelligence agents to smuggle novichok into the country.

UK prosecutors have charged three Russians with attempting to kill Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
Priti Patel at Conservative Party conference in October 2021
Priti Patel at Conservative Party conference in October 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.11.2021
Priti Patel at Conservative Party conference in October 2021
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Russia has denied any involvement in the incident and the two main suspects, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov maintained they were in Salisbury as tourists around the time of the Skripal poisoning.
The public inquiry will be chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, who was nominated by the Lord Chief Justice.
Ms Patel said: "I want to thank Baroness Hallett for agreeing to take on the role of chair and will be carefully considering her recommendations in this case. Above all though, my thoughts remain with Dawn’s family."
She went on to say: "As the sponsoring department, the Home Office will provide support and ensure that the inquiry has the resources that it needs."
Popular comments
No. to correct the statement: "This is an important step in ensuring that the family of Dawn Sturgess get the answers the UK governemnt want them to have."
NCC-1701
18 November, 15:09 GMT
The UK is uncomfortable with France and the EU cozying with Russia . The threat that the EU and Russia get into an economical partnership will weaken the UK desperate for economical allies to replace the EU. Any pretext will be used to sabotage a rapprochement of the EU and Russia. The novichok saga is one of them...
vvigilante
18 November, 15:34 GMT
