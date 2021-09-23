Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/uks-claims-about-third-russian-involved-in-skripal-case-another-lie-foreign-intel-chief-says--1089323692.html
UK's Claims About Third Russian Involved in Skripal Case 'Another Lie', Foreign Intel Chief Says
UK's Claims About Third Russian Involved in Skripal Case 'Another Lie', Foreign Intel Chief Says
Earlier this week, Scotland Yard announced that prosecutors had identified and indicted a third suspect in the case of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, who allegedly... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T06:53+0000
2021-09-23T07:42+0000
news
world
russia
uk
poisoning of sergei skripal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106139/49/1061394917_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_dcf9b4b593463062e1d5b28bde048b2f.jpg
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin said on 23 September that Scotland Yard's statement about a third Russian citizen involved in the Skripal case is "another lie", adding that the new accusations are being used to divert attention away from NATO's "shameful" withdrawal from Afghanistan. On 21 September, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network announced that prosecutors had identified and indicted a third suspect in the Skripal poisoning case. According to UK investigators, this is "GRU officer Denis Sergeev" who allegedly arrived in the UK as "Sergey Fedotov". Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the UK Ivan Volodin was summoned to the Foreign Office in connection with the indictment of the third person involved in the case. Following the meeting, the Russian Embassy in the UK issued a statement, saying it expressed its categorical rejection of the methods used by British police in establishing the facts in the Skripal poisoning case.The embassy called attempts to use data on the entry and exit of a certain person into the UK as evidence of involvement in the poisoning of the Skripals ridiculous.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted earlier this week that London refuses to investigate the Skripal case jointly with Russia, despite Moscow's calls to do so. She also accused the UK of using the case to put pressure on Moscow, further stirring up Russophobia.In March 2018, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia fell seriously ill in Salisbury, UK. According to a subsequent investigation, they were reportedly poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, and London claimed the attack had been carried out by two Russian intelligence officers at the behest of the Kremlin. Moscow categorically denied the accusations and called the evidence presented by the UK authorities "lies".The Kremlin accused Britain of anti-Russian hysteria and said London had refused to provide Moscow with samples of the nerve agent that was allegedly used as well as access to Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the UK of fabricating evidence and emphasised that neither Soviet nor Russian scientists had ever worked on the nerve agent Novichok.
https://sputniknews.com/20210921/russian-embassy-in-uk-slams-scotland-yards-approach-to-fact-finding-in-skripal-case-1089276520.html
Where are the Skripals? Scotland Yard couldn't find a hooker in a knocking shop.
0
They are probably forced to hide somewhere so that the british hoax isn’t made clear to the world! If it actually was a poisoning there would be no need to hide them so the fact that they are not available indicates strongly that it was a mi6 charade!
0
6
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106139/49/1061394917_258:0:2989:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b983350b7e0fc583aa54855e18a081f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, russia, uk, poisoning of sergei skripal

UK's Claims About Third Russian Involved in Skripal Case 'Another Lie', Foreign Intel Chief Says

06:53 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 23.09.2021)
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the photo bankForeign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin
Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Earlier this week, Scotland Yard announced that prosecutors had identified and indicted a third suspect in the case of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, who allegedly arrived in the United Kingdom under the alias Sergey Fedotov.
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin said on 23 September that Scotland Yard's statement about a third Russian citizen involved in the Skripal case is "another lie", adding that the new accusations are being used to divert attention away from NATO's "shameful" withdrawal from Afghanistan.
"In my opinion, this is an attempt to cover up or support previous lies with yet another lie. In addition, in light of the recent events in Afghanistan, this is probably an attempt to divert the public's attention from the shameful escape from Afghanistan, primarily by the troops of the US and its allies, including the United Kingdom, an attempt to distract attention from the fact that NATO is no longer able to maintain security", Naryshkin told reporters.
On 21 September, the UK Counter Terrorism Policing network announced that prosecutors had identified and indicted a third suspect in the Skripal poisoning case.
According to UK investigators, this is "GRU officer Denis Sergeev" who allegedly arrived in the UK as "Sergey Fedotov". Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the UK Ivan Volodin was summoned to the Foreign Office in connection with the indictment of the third person involved in the case. Following the meeting, the Russian Embassy in the UK issued a statement, saying it expressed its categorical rejection of the methods used by British police in establishing the facts in the Skripal poisoning case.
In this Tuesday, March 6, 2018 file photo, police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
Russian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal Case
21 September, 16:31 GMT
The embassy called attempts to use data on the entry and exit of a certain person into the UK as evidence of involvement in the poisoning of the Skripals ridiculous.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted earlier this week that London refuses to investigate the Skripal case jointly with Russia, despite Moscow's calls to do so. She also accused the UK of using the case to put pressure on Moscow, further stirring up Russophobia.
In March 2018, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia fell seriously ill in Salisbury, UK. According to a subsequent investigation, they were reportedly poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, and London claimed the attack had been carried out by two Russian intelligence officers at the behest of the Kremlin. Moscow categorically denied the accusations and called the evidence presented by the UK authorities "lies".
© AP PhotoFILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018 file grab taken from CCTV video provided by ITN, former spy Sergei Skripal shops at a store in Salisbury, England
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018 file grab taken from CCTV video provided by ITN, former spy Sergei Skripal shops at a store in Salisbury, England - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018 file grab taken from CCTV video provided by ITN, former spy Sergei Skripal shops at a store in Salisbury, England
© AP Photo
The Kremlin accused Britain of anti-Russian hysteria and said London had refused to provide Moscow with samples of the nerve agent that was allegedly used as well as access to Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the UK of fabricating evidence and emphasised that neither Soviet nor Russian scientists had ever worked on the nerve agent Novichok.
600002
Discuss
Popular comments
Where are the Skripals? Scotland Yard couldn't find a hooker in a knocking shop.
wwtfud
23 September, 10:03 GMT
000000
They are probably forced to hide somewhere so that the british hoax isn’t made clear to the world! If it actually was a poisoning there would be no need to hide them so the fact that they are not available indicates strongly that it was a mi6 charade!
mmandrake
23 September, 10:22 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:55 GMTIndia: Opposition Alleges 'Land Scam' as BJP-Governed State Allocates Land for Hindu Group
07:18 GMTACLU Accused of 'Erasing Women' After it Edited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Quote on Abortions
06:56 GMTGOP House Members File Impeachment Articles Against Biden Over 'Clear Violations of His Duties'
06:53 GMTUK's Claims About Third Russian Involved in Skripal Case 'Another Lie', Foreign Intel Chief Says
06:42 GMTFormer Islamist Preacher: 'There is a Salafist in Every Swedish Mosque'
06:33 GMTAlgeria Closes Airspace to All Planes From Morocco Over 'Provocations'
06:28 GMTRussia Ready to Cooperate With New German Gov't Based on Mutual Respect, Ambassador Says
05:29 GMTUS Sanctions Suffocating Syrian People, International Community Must Act, Foreign Minister Says
05:09 GMTLebanese Public Hopes New Gov't Will Tackle Economic Crisis, But What are the Odds It'll Succeed?
04:32 GMTIndian Scientists' Experiment May Solve Treatment Puzzles of Neurological Disorders Like Alzheimer's
04:31 GMTModi Arrives for Visit in Washington, Welcomed by Diaspora, Foreign Ministry Says
04:30 GMTDon't Do That! Shiba Inu Worried Its Cat Buddy May Get Hurt
04:15 GMTLive Updates: India Records 31,923 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
04:09 GMTPhoto: Armored Vehicles, National Guard Appear on Texas Border Amid Abbott's 'Steel Wall' Deployment
03:58 GMTBannon Admits He Spoke With Trump About 'Killing' Biden Presidency Ahead of Deadly Capitol Riot
03:00 GMTWreckage of Disappeared An-26 Plane Found in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory - Source
02:20 GMTLavrov Holds 1st Meeting With Truss in New York Amid New UK Accusations in Skripal Case
01:49 GMTDHS Looks to Staff Gitmo Migrant Facility With Guards Who Speak Haitian Creole Amid US Border Surge
01:30 GMTRussian Crew Leaves Boat Pilgrim in Alaska, Will Renew World Trip Next Spring - Captain
01:00 GMTWall Street Up Broadly as Fed Signals Caution With US Stimulus Taper, Rate Hike