https://sputniknews.com/20211118/refugees-gather-at-logistics-centre-in-belarus-after-poland-disperses-crowd-trying-to-cross-border-1090819356.html

Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border

Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border

Poland has advanced its border guard and deployed additional military personnel in the area amid the migrant influx, as situation on the border remains tense. 18.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-18T07:16+0000

2021-11-18T07:16+0000

2021-11-18T07:19+0000

europe

poland

border

poland-belarus migrant crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0e/1090730073_0:47:3072:1775_1920x0_80_0_0_a2fe541a5c3ba6140dfe67af7ed0aeed.jpg

Sputnik is live from the Bruzgi logistics centre in Belarus, near the Polish border, where thousands of migrants are stranded, as they attempt to get into the European Union. A group of refugees that previously tried to cross the border was dispersed, and at least four individuals were hospitalised, according to the Belarusian Health Ministry.Since July, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants arriving from neighbouring Belarus. Warsaw accused Belarus of facilitating the movement of migrants to the EU, which Minsk denied, saying that the country has no resources to tackle the influx of migrants due to western sanctions.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

FeEisi Belarus can donate toys to the children. 0

Robert Gray Send them back to Safe Zones back home. 0

3

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, poland, border