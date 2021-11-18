Registration was successful!
People in Russia's Izhevsk See Fall of Meteorite-Like Luminous Object
According to media reports, the same object have been seen in the cities of Perm, Yoshkar-Ola and Kazan.The Moscow Planetarium said that this night the Leonid meteor shower had reached its maximum intensity.On February 15, 2013, another meteor exploded near the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, which was caught on video by many dashboard cameras and became a bombshell in social networks.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – People in the Russian city of Izhevsk, the Republic of Udmurtia, have seen a luminous object that looked like a meteorite, videos from social networks showed.
According to media reports, the same object have been seen in the cities of Perm, Yoshkar-Ola and Kazan.
The Moscow Planetarium said that this night the Leonid meteor shower had reached its maximum intensity.
On February 15, 2013, another meteor exploded near the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, which was caught on video by many dashboard cameras and became a bombshell in social networks.