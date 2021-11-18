Registration was successful!
LIVE: Kenosha County Court Vicinity as Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Nears
https://sputniknews.com/20211118/kenosha-county-court-vicinity-as-kyle-rittenhouse-verdict-nears-1090837021.html
Kenosha County Court Vicinity as Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Nears
Kenosha County Court Vicinity as Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Nears
Kyle Rittenhouse was accused of reckless homicide, attempted homicide and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, with the latter charge being... 18.11.2021, Sputnik International
us
verdict
jury
kyle rittenhouse
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090836748_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c93be152fc7aae7ffdaaeab98e76e5a2.jpg
Sputnik is live from the outside of the Kenosha County court as jury reaches the verdict on the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.The verdict is set to be announced after two days of deliberations that led to no decision being agreed on. Rittenhouse is charged with shooting three people, killing two and injuring one, back in 2020 when the city of Kenosha was engulfed in violent protests against racism and police brutality.He has denied any wrongdoing and claimed self-defense.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
us, verdict, jury, kyle rittenhouse

Kenosha County Court Vicinity as Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Nears

20:24 GMT 18.11.2021
© Sputnik
Kyle Rittenhouse was accused of reckless homicide, attempted homicide and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, with the latter charge being dismissed by the judge on the pre-text of the law being unclear on the issue.
Sputnik is live from the outside of the Kenosha County court as jury reaches the verdict on the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.
The verdict is set to be announced after two days of deliberations that led to no decision being agreed on. Rittenhouse is charged with shooting three people, killing two and injuring one, back in 2020 when the city of Kenosha was engulfed in violent protests against racism and police brutality.
He has denied any wrongdoing and claimed self-defense.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
