Kenosha County Court Vicinity as Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Nears

2021-11-18T20:24+0000

2021-11-18T20:24+0000

2021-11-18T20:24+0000

Sputnik is live from the outside of the Kenosha County court as jury reaches the verdict on the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.The verdict is set to be announced after two days of deliberations that led to no decision being agreed on. Rittenhouse is charged with shooting three people, killing two and injuring one, back in 2020 when the city of Kenosha was engulfed in violent protests against racism and police brutality.He has denied any wrongdoing and claimed self-defense.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

2021

