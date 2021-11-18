Kenosha County Court Vicinity as Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Nears

Sputnik is live from the outside of the Kenosha County court as jury reaches the verdict on the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.The verdict is set to be announced after two days of deliberations that led to no decision being agreed on. Rittenhouse is charged with shooting three people, killing two and injuring one, back in 2020 when the city of Kenosha was engulfed in violent protests against racism and police brutality.He has denied any wrongdoing and claimed self-defense.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Live outside Kenosha County court as jury reaches a verdict in Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse was accused of reckless homicide, attempted homicide and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, with the latter charge being dismissed by the judge on the pre-text of the law being unclear on the issue.
