Democrats Reportedly Cast Doubts on Whether Biden Will Run in 2024 Election

Democrats Reportedly Cast Doubts on Whether Biden Will Run in 2024 Election

18.11.2021

Questions are brewing in the Democratic Party in regard to whether US President Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024, given his low approval ratings and concerns in regard to the upcoming 2022 midterms, The Hill reported.One Democratic aide who worked during the 2020 presidential campaign told the outlet that while "electability" was the primary reason of why Joe Biden even won the party's primary, there are currently doubts whether the incumbent president still fits this description.Biden, in his turn, has already stated that he will be taking part in the White House race in 2024. His vice president, Kamala Harris, however, underlined on Thursday that the 2024 campaign is "absolutely" not being discussed in the White House currently.Still, speculations in regard to Biden's participation in the 2024 election continue to emerge, with the Democrats being worried by several factors, particularly about his age - Biden is to turn 79 in a couple of days - and about his plummeting approval ratings.Others, according to the report, remain confident that he is the one who can possibly defeat Trump, while there are "deep fears" that Harris, as his heir apparent, might not succeed in such a race.When it comes to other possible nominations from the Democratic Party, one of the donors told the outlet that all candidates who may be planning to take part in the 2024 election are now waiting to see what Biden does before taking any action.Uncertainty and discussions about the Democratic Party's plans for 2024 come as both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are weathering a critical downfall of their approval ratings - and things seem worse with the VP's numbers, whose performance is only approved by 28 percent of Americans, compared with those of POTUS, who is still disapproved by over 50 percent.Meanwhile, the Republican Party, and particularly former President Donald Trump, does not seem to be in a rush to make big announcements in regard to the 2024 campaign.

Daria Bedenko

