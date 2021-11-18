Arbery and Rittenhouse Trials Reveal the Criminal-Legal System's True Purpose

Registration was successful!
LIVE: Refugees Gather at Logistics Centre in Belarus After Poland Disperses Crowd Trying to Cross Border
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Aaron Booe, chair of the Claudia Jones Club, a popular political education project at Howard University to discuss a report that found that US allies are largely responsible for the decline in democracy in the world, what this report reveals about so-called democracy in the United States, how the US and the west have directly suppressed democracy through imperialism, and the media's role in perpetuating the myth of US democracy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Pascal Robert, commentator with Black Agenda Report and co-Host of the This Is Revolution Podcast to discuss the Democratic Party's exploitation of Black people for votes as they implement policies that disproportionately harm Black people, how the Democratic Party uses the cover of Black people to suppress progressive politics, and the use of the Black leadership class to reinforce the ruling class and prevent material gains for Black people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss Moderna's fight with the National Institutes of Health over credit for the COVID-19 vaccine, the superprofits that Moderna is really trying to protect here, and the murderous logic of the pharmaceutical industry and capitalism that is on full display.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Breakthrough News journalist Kei Pritsker to discuss the Rittenhouse trial, sentencing of Jacob Chansley, and the criminal legal system's role in upholding white supremacy and protecting property, the US plan to produce COVID-19 vaccines and the use of vaccines as a tool of imperialist domination, and the reality behind the so-called labour shortage.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
2021
democracy, democrats, by any means necessary, vaccines, moderna, kyle rittenhouse

08:27 GMT 18.11.2021
Jacqueline Luqman
Jacqueline Luqman
Sean Blackmon
Sean Blackmon
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Aaron Booe, chair of the Claudia Jones Club, a popular political education project at Howard University to discuss a report that found that US allies are largely responsible for the decline in democracy in the world, what this report reveals about so-called democracy in the United States, how the US and the west have directly suppressed democracy through imperialism, and the media's role in perpetuating the myth of US democracy.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Pascal Robert, commentator with Black Agenda Report and co-Host of the This Is Revolution Podcast to discuss the Democratic Party's exploitation of Black people for votes as they implement policies that disproportionately harm Black people, how the Democratic Party uses the cover of Black people to suppress progressive politics, and the use of the Black leadership class to reinforce the ruling class and prevent material gains for Black people.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary to discuss Moderna's fight with the National Institutes of Health over credit for the COVID-19 vaccine, the superprofits that Moderna is really trying to protect here, and the murderous logic of the pharmaceutical industry and capitalism that is on full display.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Breakthrough News journalist Kei Pritsker to discuss the Rittenhouse trial, sentencing of Jacob Chansley, and the criminal legal system's role in upholding white supremacy and protecting property, the US plan to produce COVID-19 vaccines and the use of vaccines as a tool of imperialist domination, and the reality behind the so-called labour shortage.
