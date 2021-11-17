https://sputniknews.com/20211117/us-hits-new-tragic-milestone-since-covid-pandemic-as-100000-die-of-drug-overdose-in-single-year-1090809008.html

US Hits New 'Tragic Milestone' Since Covid Pandemic as 100,000 Die of Drug Overdose in Single Year

US Hits New 'Tragic Milestone' Since Covid Pandemic as 100,000 Die of Drug Overdose in Single Year

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to continue battling the US drug overdose epidemic by strengthening prevention and treatment... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-17T17:34+0000

2021-11-17T17:34+0000

2021-11-17T17:34+0000

drugs

us

overdose

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102296/35/1022963518_0:293:5616:3452_1920x0_80_0_0_1e91ca5b88be87f8a48b23896064cb3a.jpg

"Today, new data reveal that our nation has reached a tragic milestone: more than 100,000 lives were lost to the overdose epidemic from April of last year to April of this year. As we continue to make strides to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot overlook this epidemic of loss, which has touched families and communities across the country," Biden said in a press release.Biden said his administration is committed to strengthening prevention, promoting harm reduction, expanding treatment, and supporting people in recovery, as well as reducing the supply of harmful substances.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projects 100,306 overdose deaths in the year ending in April based on incomplete data, a 38 percent increase from 72,750 fatalities in the pre-coronavirus pandemic 12-month period ending in January 2020.

mandrake Loads of drugs and loads of guns and appart from that nothing much! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

drugs, us, overdose, covid-19