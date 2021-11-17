Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211117/nicaraguan-supreme-court-urges-president-to-quit-organization-of-american-states-1090811944.html
Nicaraguan Supreme Court Urges President to Quit Organization of American States
Nicaraguan Supreme Court Urges President to Quit Organization of American States
MANAGUA (Sputnik) - Judges of the Supreme Court of Justice of Nicaragua called on the country's president on Wednesday to denounce the Charter of the... 17.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-17T21:25+0000
2021-11-17T21:25+0000
nicaragua
sovereignty
general election
organization of american states (oas)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090811838_0:59:3339:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_7807e73bf2fc7a459fb3b6d36c099417.jpg
On Friday, the majority of participants of the 51st assembly of the OAS adopted a controversial resolution on Nicaragua. The document condemns the recent general election in the country, calling them "neither free, nor fair," and advises the Permanent Council of the organization analyze the situation before the end of November and take countermeasures.On November 7, the president's ruling Sandinista Front gained a majority of votes in the election, where observers of the OAS were not admitted. The incumbent president and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, won the election.Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik that the OAS was an American tool of aggression and meddling in Latin American countries.
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/11/1090811838_434:0:3165:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_edabc6a80058a5d1137aaa1923254967.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nicaragua, sovereignty, general election, organization of american states (oas)

Nicaraguan Supreme Court Urges President to Quit Organization of American States

21:25 GMT 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / Oswaldo RivasNicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo gesture during a march called "We walk for peace and life.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo gesture during a march called We walk for peace and life. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.11.2021
© REUTERS / Oswaldo Rivas
Subscribe
MANAGUA (Sputnik) - Judges of the Supreme Court of Justice of Nicaragua called on the country's president on Wednesday to denounce the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS), alleging that the group breaches the sovereignty of Nicaragua as a constitutional principle.
On Friday, the majority of participants of the 51st assembly of the OAS adopted a controversial resolution on Nicaragua. The document condemns the recent general election in the country, calling them "neither free, nor fair," and advises the Permanent Council of the organization analyze the situation before the end of November and take countermeasures.
"To support the plea of the National Assembly to President Daniel Ortega as the head of state on denunciation of the Charter of the OAS," Agreement 126 said, read aloud by the acting secretary of the court.
On November 7, the president's ruling Sandinista Front gained a majority of votes in the election, where observers of the OAS were not admitted. The incumbent president and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, won the election.
Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik that the OAS was an American tool of aggression and meddling in Latin American countries.
500000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:32 GMTSeveral Belarusian Officers Get Burns As Polish Border Forces Use Chemicals - Reports
21:25 GMTNicaraguan Supreme Court Urges President to Quit Organization of American States
20:57 GMTBolton Claims US Should Oust Belarus' Lukashenko to 'Nice Villa on Riviera' - Report
20:31 GMTPolish Border Guards Spot New Migrant Camp Near EU Frontier
20:08 GMTWell That’s Just Great! CDC Workers Find Mysterious Smallpox Vials in Pennsylvania Storage Freezer
19:40 GMTUS, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks, Reports Say
18:52 GMTUS Still Characterising Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test, Space Command Says
18:47 GMTBiden Urges Crackdown on Oil, Gas Firms Behind 'Illegal' High US Fuel Prices
18:39 GMTCalling America’s Bluff: Xi-Biden Talks Confirmed True Extent of US ‘Ambiguity’ on Taiwan - Analyst
18:12 GMTEx-Trump Adviser Bannon Pleads Not Guilty on Contempt for Congress Charge
18:06 GMTRussia Hopes US Will Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea, Foreign Ministry Says
17:34 GMTUS Hits New 'Tragic Milestone' Since Covid Pandemic as 100,000 Die of Drug Overdose in Single Year
17:18 GMTHalf US Voters Doubt Biden in Good Enough Mental, Physical Health to Perform His Duties
17:02 GMTUS Judge Sentences 'Q-Anon Shaman' to 41 Months in Prison for Role in Capitol Riot
16:56 GMTMoscow Publishes Lavrov's Diplomatic Correspondence With German, French Foreign Ministers
16:40 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutors’ Case Reportedly on Brink of Collapse After They Withhold Key Evidence
16:18 GMTState Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues Due to Afghanistan Evacuation, Says Report
16:08 GMTMysterious Cold Object in Outer Reaches of Solar System May Be Elusive 'Planet Nine' Claims Study
16:01 GMTWorld Tennis Champion Voices Concern Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Fate
15:44 GMTRZD-REC ‘Agro Express’ Train Departs Russian Federation for Uzbekistan