Nicaraguan Supreme Court Urges President to Quit Organization of American States

On Friday, the majority of participants of the 51st assembly of the OAS adopted a controversial resolution on Nicaragua. The document condemns the recent general election in the country, calling them "neither free, nor fair," and advises the Permanent Council of the organization analyze the situation before the end of November and take countermeasures.On November 7, the president's ruling Sandinista Front gained a majority of votes in the election, where observers of the OAS were not admitted. The incumbent president and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, won the election.Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik that the OAS was an American tool of aggression and meddling in Latin American countries.

