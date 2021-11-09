https://sputniknews.com/20211109/ortega-rule-dictatorship-lacking-any-democratic-mandate-us-special-envoy-says-1090600821.html

Ortega Rule 'Dictatorship' Lacking Any Democratic Mandate, US Special Envoy Says

US Special Envoy to the Northern Triangle Ricardo Zúñiga said that Ortega's rule is "a dictatorship that lacks any democratic mandate," adding that Nicaragua's dismantling of democratic culture and institutions requires a strong regional response.His comments came just after the Organization of American States (OAS) published a report denouncing the vote and saying that "the international community must demand the annulment of the elections on Sunday, November 7, and call for the holding of a new electoral process, with guarantees, electoral observation and true electoral competition."The other candidates included Constitutional Liberal Party candidate Walter Espinoza who got 14.4% of votes; Liberal Alliance Party candidate Marcelo Montiel, who got 3.4%; Christian Road Party Guillermo Osorno, who also got 3.4%; Alliance for the Republic Gerson Gutierrez, who got 2.2%; and Independent Liberal Party candidate Mauricio Orue, for whom 1.7% of voters cast their ballots, according to TeleSUR.Last week, the US Congress passed the Reinforcing Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform (RENACER) Act, which laid out a framework for crippling the Central American nation's economy. As Sputnik noted at the time, the plan involves sanctioning individuals in Ortega's government and blocking international financial transactions along the lines of those used against Venezuela in the two years leading up to the 2019 US-backed coup attempt by opposition politician Juan Guaido.US agencies funneling funds to Nicaraguan opposition groups include the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a front group for the CIA, and the US State Department's Agency for International Development (USAID).

Gone How do they know it's a dictatorship? It had just won the elections. Yeah, I'm pretending that I don't know. 3

wtfud Biden dictatorship lacking any democratic mandate. 2

